Langya, a new virus of animal origin, has already been identified in 35 people in China

Expert warns that contagious pandemic-provoking diseases such as coronavirus will have an increasing impact on the daily life of the human race

Scientists believe the shrew, a small mammal with a pointy snout, may be the animal that transmitted the virus to humans.



A new virus of animal origin is already in circulation. O langya (Langya henipavirus (LayV)) causes symptoms such as: fever, tiredness, cough, nausea and headache. According to information from a report published in early August by the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM)a leading American medical journal, 35 people, in two provinces of China, were infected. There have been no serious or fatal cases so far, virologist Linfa Wang of Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, one of the authors of the report, told the Global Times. However, some developed blood cell abnormalities and others had liver and kidney function problems, according to the report. Scientists believe the shrew, a small mammal with a pointed snout, may be the animal that transmitted the virus to humans.

For now, scientists consider it premature to comment on the possibility of person-to-person transmission of the virus, given the small number of cases. The virus, for which there is no vaccine or treatment, was detected through samples taken from the throats of those infected, who had had recent contact with animals. According to the Chinese newspaper, further investigations revealed that 26 of the 35 patients carrying this Henipavirus developed clinical symptoms, which were combined with irritability and vomiting. Faced with this new virus, the deputy director of the department of Infectious Pathologies at the Huashan hospital warns: “the coronavirus It will not be the last contagious disease that causes a pandemic, as new diseases will have an ever-increasing impact on the daily life of the human race.”

*With information from AFP and EFE