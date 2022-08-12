Learn how elderly victim of millionaire coup managed to escape from prison

Rio de Janeiro – After spending more than a year in private prison, the widow of Jean Boghici – victim of a millionaire coup organized by her own daughter, Sabine Boghici (featured photo) – managed to escape and ask friends for help.

Geneviève Boghici, 82, was held in detention under the pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic and prevented from making phone contact with people close to her. Sabine deceived her mother with the help of false psychics and, for a year and three months, extorted and threatened the victim, who even had a knife pointed at her neck and went hungry.

The victim, who had a spare key hidden away, waited until she was alone before escaping. Outside the house, the elderly woman asked for help from friends and hired a psychiatric clinic to hospitalize her daughter.

Also, Geneviève changed the locks on the apartment and told the doormen that Sabine could no longer enter the building. Since then, Sabine has disappeared and the old woman has not known her whereabouts anymore. Afraid to denounce her own daughter, Geneviève reported what she suffered only in January of this year.

“It took her almost a year to file the complaint. She came to our police station in the first half of 2022; she was very scared and with the feeling of a mother, of: ‘How am I going to report my daughter?’” said Chief of Police Gilberto Ribeiro, from the Special Police Station for Senior Citizens.

In all, according to the investigations, about R$ 5 million were stolen in bank transfers, in addition to jewelry, watches and 16 paintings by renowned artists – among which 14 were recovered. The damage caused by the coup was estimated at about R$ 725 million.

Check out the stolen works, according to investigations:

1) O Sono, by Tarsila do Amaral: R$ 300 million;

2) Sol Poente, by Tarsila do Amaral: R$ 250 million;

3) Pont Neuf, by Tarsila do Amaral: R$ 150 million;

4) She, watercolor, by Cícero Dias: R$ 1 million;

5) Untitled Watercolor, by Cícero Dias: R$ 1 million;

6) Drawing representing a landscape, 1935, by Alberto Guignard: R$ 150 thousand;

7) Rue des Rosiers, by Emeric Marcier: R$ 150 thousand;

8) Église Saint Paul, by Emeric Marcier: R$ 150 thousand;

9) Hong-Kong Fishing Port, Kao Chien-Fu: R$ 1 million;

10) Owl in the Moonlight, by Kao Chi-Feng: R$ 1 million;

11) Portrait, by Michel Macreau: R$ 150 thousand;

12) Woman in the Church, by llya Glazunov: R$ 500 thousand;

13) Masquerades, by Di Cavalcanti: R$ 1.5 million;

14) The Boy, by Alberto Guignard: R$ 2 million;

15) Model for My Mirror, by Antônio Dias: R$ 1.5 million;

16) Social Elevator, by Rubens Gerchman: R$ 1.5 million.