Learn what redemption codes are and how to use them.

Tower of Fantasy has finally been released globally and, unsurprisingly, there are some codes to redeem when starting your new journey. Here is a list of all active gift codes, what their rewards are and how to redeem them.

All gift codes

Most of these codes are limited, so you should redeem them as soon as possible.

I LOVE

TOF666

TOF888

TOF0811TOF (This one gives you a gold core)

How to redeem these codes?

To claim all gifts, you first need to know how to redeem these gift codes in-game. This is what you need to do: complete the tutorial with Shirli. Then open the gift box.

Tap the gift box icon in the upper right corner of the screen. If you’re on PC, hold down the Alt key and left-click. Select the option that says Exchange Gift Code. Enter the code and claim your reward.

And that’s all. Be sure to bookmark this page if you plan on keeping the game long-term as we will update this article as more news comes out from the developers.

That’s all you need to know about all Tower of Fantasy gift codes currently available, as well as redeem them.

Tower of Fantasy is available for IOS, Android and Computer devices. Play now this MMO RPG that is conquering everyone and everything. A new Gacha that could become a possible rival to Genshin Impact.