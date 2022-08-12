Léo refuses Angers’ proposal and decides to stay in São Paulo | Sao Paulo

The side and defender Léo received and refused a proposal from Angers, from France. The decision was made by the player himself, who preferred to remain in São Paulo at least until the end of the year.

The player, according to people close to him, was shaken by the offer, as he has a dream of working in Europe, but preferred to postpone it.

São Paulo had told the athlete that they preferred to trade him in December, at the end of the season, and worked to convince the defender of the importance of staying in the final straight of the season.

Leo understood and wanted to repay what the club has done for him in recent years. In several interviews, the player mentions that São Paulo was a watershed in his career.

Leo’s departure would leave a hole in the defense of São Paulo, which has few players for the sector – so he went to the market and looked for Nahuel Ferraresi, about to sign a contract. Because of this, coach Rogério Ceni also played hard to prevent the negotiation from moving forward.

As Brazil’s registration window closes next Monday, São Paulo would hardly have time to find reinforcements to replace Léo’s departure.

The player’s decision was celebrated by Rogério Ceni, who after the game against Ceará, last Wednesday, dedicated the classification in the South American to the player. Léo has a contract with São Paulo until the end of 2024.

