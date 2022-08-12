Lesions may have varied characteristics and require attention







monkey pox Photo: reproduction

In the records of the medical literature, the injuries caused by monkeypox (monkeypox) appear as papules, solid and little raised marks that often evolve into pustules, with pus inside them, or vesicles, blisters filled with fluid that, when ruptured, become sores. With the increase in the number of cases in the current outbreak of the disease, however, other clinical manifestations of these lesions have been analyzed by studies and perceived by health professionals.

According to dermatologist Egon Luiz Rodrigues Daxbachercoordinator of the Department of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases at Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), this is an expected behavior when cases of an infection increase or, when different outbreaks of the disease are analyzed. “We are facing different conditions and these lesions are starting to be described now. As more cases are recognized and more tests are performed, it will be possible to have more information about these characteristics, whether they are new or isolated phenomena”, he explains.

At the Hospital das Clínicas da Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade de São Paulo (HCFMUSP), one of the reference centers for treating cases of the disease in Brazil, characteristics that vary from the classic description of monkeypox have also been noted. “It was always said that the lesions would be at the same stage, but, in practice, we have found them in different states; some spots, others papules and others with blisters, which would be more similar to what occurs in chickenpox or chickenpox”, exemplifies Ana Catharina Nastri, infectious disease physician and Infirmary Supervisor at the hospital’s Infectious Diseases Division.

According to doctors, some of the forms of occurrence that have been recorded are:

– papules

– pustules

– Umbilicated lesions in which in the middle of the elevation of the gallbladder there is a protrusion downwards, which resembles a navel

– A single lesion on the patient’s entire body

– Lesions only in mucosal areas, such as the mouth

– Lesions in only one part of the body

– Surfaces with blister formation

In cases where the contamination occurred through sexual contact, the marks are noticed concentrated in the genital region and, as informed in a note by the Municipal Health Department of São Pauloit was observed that their appearance changes in cases where the diagnoses of sexually transmitted infections (ISTs) and monkeypox mix.

The infectologist points out that similar observations have also been made in other countries. A scientific research carried out in the United Kingdom and published in the journal The British Medical Journal identified pain in the anus region and swelling in the penis as new symptoms related to the occurrence of monkeypox. In addition to skin lesions and pain, the 197 patients who underwent clinical analysis also reported having fever.

Published in the same journal, a study conducted in Spain with 185 patients registered a new form of lesion characterized by the formation of whitish pseudo-pustules in which there is no fluid or pus. After some time, they undergo a process of necrosis and rupture in the form of wounds. The research suggests that the marks appear in a localized way in the region of the body where the inoculation of the virus in the organism occurred, which happens in diseases caused by other viruses of the genus Orthopoxvirus and can, with further studies, demonstrate a characteristic of the current outbreak. of monkeypox.

How to differentiate from other diseases?

Since the diagnosis of the first case of monkeypox registered in the capital of São Paulo, two months ago, the disease has spread to 67 municipalities in the state. With 1,370 cases registered until Tuesday, 9, the capital today concentrates 80% of the 1,636 patients. According to clinical experience obtained to date, the marks of monkeypox can resemble those caused by other diseases..

Ana Catharina Nastri explains that the lesions have appeared on the palms of patients’ hands, which was a characteristic commonly attributed to syphilis. In terms of appearance, they can also be confused with sores caused by Sexually Transmitted Infections, such as the red spots of disseminated gonorrhea, the localized and concentrated blisters of herpes and syphilis itself, which, according to the doctor, can trigger several types. of skin rashes.

They can also be very similar to the umbilicated and firm lesions of molluscum contagiosum — a relatively common disease in children caused by the poxvirus, a relative of smallpox — and even to pharmacological reactions, capable of triggering, among other manifestations, red spots and blisters on the skin. .

In case of suspected infection, some of the factors to be considered are the existence of contact with someone infected, even if indirect, and the existence of injuries. The guideline is to seek medical attention to eliminate the doubt or make the diagnosis: “There are some characteristics that are more suggestive, such as the umbilicated form, but there have already been positive results for the disease in cases that, just by looking at the lesions, we would think that it was not “, explains the infectious disease specialist.

For Daxbacher, care must be taken so that the presentation of different types of vesicles is not a factor that leads to a decrease in confirmed cases.. “This is the most important thing when we describe new variants of a disease; having the information to be able to suspect and carry out the diagnosis when it would not necessarily be considered”, he points out.

Necessary care for injuries

According to the classification of the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox is considered mild, moderate or severe according to the number of lesions exhibited by the patient. Although it is possible that they do not spread throughout the body or that there is a single wound, experts emphasize that this does not make the manifestation of the disease less contagious. The forms of prevention, which include avoiding close contact with infected people, reducing sexual activity with multiple partners and washing hands before eating or touching the face, remain the same.

The same goes for the need to isolate contaminated people and the way to treat injuries at home, since the cases in which patients need to be hospitalized are not so numerous. The recommendation is to keep the wounds always clean with soap and water, without the need for dressings and without touching them often. If you need to go to the doctor, you need to cover all injuries with clothes when you leave the house, and if any secretion leaks through the fabric, the garment is considered contaminated.

Isolation

The isolation time for monkeypox cases can range from 14 days to more than a month, and can only be stopped when the skin has fully recovered – unlike, for example, chickenpox. “As long as there is a wound, even with a dry crust, the patient is still considered a potential transmitter”, reinforces the dermatologist. The time it takes for the wounds to disappear varies, depending on factors such as the extent covered by them, their quantity, their size and whether they are on the skin or in mucosal tissue.

The Municipal Health Department clarifies that all patients are being monitored by the municipal and state Health Surveillance bodies and show no signs of aggravation. Care for suspected cases is available throughout the municipal health network, such as Basic Health Units (UBSs), emergency rooms and emergency services and, according to the SMS, the network has supplies for collecting samples of skin lesions ( secretion or dry wound parts) for laboratory analysis.