Letter for Democracy is read at USP with cries of ‘Out, Bolsonaro’

The letter in defense of democracy organized by jurists was read early this afternoon (August 11) at an event organized by the USP Law School, known as São Francisco, in the central region of São Paulo. After reading the document, which gathers more than 950,000 signatures, the audience that followed the act inside the building reacted with shouts of “Out, Bolsonaro”.

Earlier, in the same building as the college, the document prepared by Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) was read, also in defense of democracy.

Although the two letters do not directly cite President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), they are seen as a response to the president’s coup statements against the country’s electoral process, especially against electronic voting machines. In the speeches made before the readings, the speakers were careful not to mention the president’s name. On social media, Bolsonaro mocked the act.

Who read the letters? The “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law” was read in parts by Eunice de Jesus Prudente, Maria Paula Dalari Bucci and Ana Elisa liberator Becharaprofessors at the USP Law School, and by the jurist Flavio Flores da Cunha Bierrenbach, former minister of the STM (Superior Military Court).

Act of reading the letter to Brazilians in defense of the Democratic Rule of Law Image: Roberto Casimiro/Fotoarena/Estadão Content

Graduated with a doctorate from USP, Eunice was the author of the first thesis that proposed the criminalization of racial discrimination, in 1980. Today, she is the Municipal Secretary of Justice for the city of São Paulo. The reading took place in the Pátio das Arcadas, the same place where the “Letter to Brazilians” was read in 1977.

From left to right Ana Bechara, Eunice Aparecida de Jesus Prudente, Flávio Bierrenbach and Maria Paula Dallari Bucci Image: Simon Plestenjak/UOL

The Fiesp manifesto was read by lawyer José Carlos Dias, former Minister of Justice, in the main hall of the building. Both venues were packed with politicians, members of civil society and celebrities, who gave a standing ovation. The ex-minister’s reading was interrupted by applause when he mentioned the importance of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) for democracy in the country.

José Carlos Dias, former Minister of Justice in the FHC government, reads the letter in defense of the democratic rule of law at USP Image: Ettore Chiereguini/Agif/Estadão Content

While he was reading the letter, a march organized by social movements started towards Avenida Paulista, in front of the college.

Who went to the manifestos? Personalities such as Walter Casagrande, former soccer player and columnist for UOL, and singer Daniela Mercury were also present. Wrapped in a Brazilian flag, the artist even performed for the public.

Singer Daniela Mercury wrapped in a Brazilian flag participates in an act for democracy Image: Simon Plestenjak/UOL

In the political arena, there were: Fernando Haddad (PT), pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo, Marina Silva (Rede), candidate for federal deputy for São Paulo, Márcio França, former governor of São Paulo and candidate for the Senate, to federal deputies Joyce Hasselmann (PSDB-SP) and Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP), Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), candidate for federal deputy, Bruno Araújo, national president of the PSDB, Juliano Medeiros, national president of the PSOL, the former minister Aloízio Mercadante (PT), and Celso Lafer, former Minister of Foreign Affairs in the FHC government.

Federal deputy Colonel Tadeu (PL-SP) was at the USP Law School with a shirt that reads President Bolsonaro’s name Image: Leonardo Martins/UOL

Federal deputy Colonel Tadeu (PL-SP) was present wearing a shirt with the name of Bolsonaro. The congressman said he had not been harassed until the moment I speak to the report, but that he was called a “big chest” by some present at the act.

Legal authorities, such as Miguel real Júnior, former Minister of Justice in the FHC government (Fenando Henrique Cardoso), Dimas Ramalho, president of the Court of Auditors of the State of São Paulo (TCE-SP), and Mario sarubboAttorney General of the MP-SP (Public Ministry of São Paulo), were at the scene.

‘It’s not a letter’. Before the readings, speeches were made by academics and leaders from various sectors of civil society, including trade unions, in defense of democracy.

Manifesto for reading a letter in defense of democracy fills the Salão Nobre auditorium of the USP Law School, in downtown São Paulo Image: Simon Plestenjak/UOL

Only one speech indirectly quoted the president. Francisco Canindé Pegado do Nascimento, secretary general of the UGT (General Union of Workers), made a reference to Bolsonaro’s position, who minimized the document, calling it a “letter”.

“It’s not a note or a letter, as someone insinuates. Respect this letter!”, he spoke to the audience’s cheers and applause.

11.Aug.2022 – Francisco Pegado, from UGT (General Union of Workers), speaks at USP Image: Simon Plestenjak/UOL

What was said in the speeches? “We want free and peaceful elections, an electoral process without fake news, post-truths or intimidation. We are focused on preventing setbacks. I hope that this mobilization puts us back on the right path in the discussion of the future of São Paulo and Brazil”, said Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Júnior, dean of the University of Law at USP.

“This is not a party manifesto, but it is a solemn moment, in which the main entities of Brazilian society come to celebrate the greater commitment to democracy”, declared lawyer Oscar Vilhena Vieira, member of the manifesto committee.

“We don’t have a path other than freedom, democracy and justice. That’s why we’re here. All our courage must be concentrated on saving what has been conquered, which is the basis of our future”, spoke Arminio Fraga, former president of the Central Bank.

How were the reactions? The speech by Patrícia Vanzolini, president of the OAB-SP (Brazilian Bar Association of São Paulo), ended with standing ovations and shouts of “long live democracy”, repeated in other reports in the sequence.

Patricia Vanzolini, president of OAB-SP, speaks at an event at the USP Law School Image: Simon Plestenjak/UOL

“Racism must be rejected all over the world. The brutal murders of black people demonstrate this. As long as there is racism, there will be no democracy,” said Beatriz Santos, representative of the Black Coalition for Rights, to a standing ovation after her speech.

Josué Alencar Filho, president of Fiesp, follows speeches Image: Leonardo Martins/UOL

Emotion for Marielle, Bruno and Dom. Before the letter was read, the speech by Manuela Morais, president of the 11 de Agosto academic center, was interrupted on at least four occasions by public applause.

In the midst of her speech, she was also applauded when she said “never again dictatorship” and when remembering young people, blacks and peripherals murdered in police actions. “We don’t want the democracy of hunger, of slaughter, nor the democracy of the rich. We want the democracy of the peoples”.

She got emotional when citing the murders of councilor Marielle Franco, shot dead in March 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, and of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips, murdered this year in Vale do Javari (AM).

Message for Bolsonaro? mario sarubboAttorney General of the MP-SP, was asked if today’s act would be a message to President Bolsonaro, so that the representative respects this year’s electoral process.

“It is a message for Brazil in the sense that society wants the elections to be effectively the party, which they represent in the democratic system. So, the message is given to Brazil”, he replied.

What happened on the outside? Who could not enter the college, followed the ceremony outside. About 200 people gathered around the building in Largo de São Francisco, in Sé, central region of São Paulo, to follow the act through big screens.

Part of the audience fled the rain. Those who took precautions and took an umbrella stood in front of the historic building, while part of the protesters took refuge under the marquee of a building across the street.

People followed the reading on screens amid demonstrations in defense of democracy, with banners and posters alluding to the movement.

People gather in front of the USP Law School building, downtown São Paulo, during the act in defense of democracy Image: Tiago Queiroz/Estadão Content

Earlier, there was an ecumenical act in front of the college building. Representatives of Christian, Islamic and African religions came together to defend democracy and demand the fight against hunger. “With an empty stomach there is no democracy,” he told UOL Baptist pastor Levi Araújo, in front of a table with bread.

Social and trade union movements carry out acts in defense of democracy and free elections in front of the USP Law School Image: Kevin David/A7 Press/Estadão Content

No partisan connotation? Former basketball player and Olympic medalist Marta, who is a signatory to the letter in defense of democracy, spoke with protesters in front of Largo de São Francisco. To UOL, discarded any partisan or electoral connotation for today’s act. “People have to forget about this party thing. Democracy is for everyone.”