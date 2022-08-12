Libertadores semifinals are set

The last game of the Libertadores quarterfinals is over! Athletico went to Estudiantes’ Stadium Uno, in Argentina, on equal terms after a 0-0 draw in Coritiba. Vélez Sarsfield beat Talleres last Wednesday (10th) and Flamengo’s opponent was already defined. Mengão faces Vélez in the semifinals. With Athletico’s 1-0 victory in stoppage time, Palmeiras faces the Paraná club on the other side of the key.

The semifinals are: Flamengo x Vélez Sarsfield and Palmeiras x Athletico. That is, if Mengo manages to qualify, he will play the final against a Brazilian team. Rubro-Negro lost to Palmeiras in the final in 2021 and has the chance to get back at the São Paulo club.

Photo: Conmebol / Publicity

Read more: Members of Landim’s supporter group issue a note criticizing the management of Flameng’s Football DepartmentO

Flamengo’s first game against Vélez is scheduled for August 31, in Argentina. At Maracanã, the Mais Querido welcomes Argentines on August 7th.

Flamengo’s classification over Corinthians in the quarterfinals of Libertadores

Flamengo won in Itaquera by 2-0 and left the difficult situation for rivals in Libertadores. Corinthians came to Maracanã needing a setback, but could not expose itself to the point of conceding more goals. However, coach Vítor Pereira’s team couldn’t hold Mengão’s attack or pierce the red-black defense.

With a nice pass from Arrascaeta, with a trivela, Pedro pushes it towards the goal and makes it 3-0 on aggregate. With the Maracanã on fire and a player sent off in the final stretch, the situation became even more complicated for the Paulistas, who could do little to pursue a heroic classification.

Follow Eric Viana on twitter and on Instagram.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.