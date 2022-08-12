Lossless, impedance, ANC, extra bass: the headphone glossary – 08/11/2022

When choosing a headset, many people focus only on price. Looking at the datasheet can be really frustrating: there are several specific terms that seem indecipherable.

In fact, their explanation is quite simple. Check out the glossary below. tilt so you can choose the product with the audio quality and value that’s right for you.

lossless

In free translation, the term means “without loss”. This feature helps preserve a song’s original digital file in its full quality.

Typically, this file is compressed to make it lighter and playable via streaming. It’s just that this process extracts data and affects the audio quality.

Gigahertz and Bluetooth

Hertz is the unit of measurement for repetitive cycles – like the waves of the frequency used by the bluetooth connection. Gigahertz (GHz) is equivalent to 1 billion hertz.

Bluetooth headphones work at a frequency of 2.4 gigahertz (GHz), but not every connection is the same.

There are models on the market with bluetooth 4.1, 4.2 and, the most recent, 5.0.

Versions 4.1 and 4.2 are older and limited in distance. The 4.2 consumes less power than the 4.1.

Bluetooth 5.0 is faster and offers greater range. In addition, it suffers less interference from other devices that use the same connection.

Impedance

It is also important to preserve sound quality.

In headphones, the electrical charge that circulates through them can interfere with the audio, generating some noises. Impedance is a kind of barrier that holds back this noise. It is measured in ohms: the bigger the better.

If you’ve ever used a hissing headphone, the impedance was probably low.

ANC

It is the acronym for “active noise cancellation”. Headphones that have this function can inhibit external sounds to make the audio even cleaner in your headphones.

Therefore, this technology is ideal for those who intend to use them in noisy environments, such as a gym, office or public transport.

This cancellation is “active” because software generates a system of internal sound waves to “fight” the external ones.

extra bass

If the phone you’re eyeing promises “extra bass”, you can be sure you’ll feel more strength and quality in the bass sounds.

This technology enhances this type of sound (as opposed to high-pitched sounds), regardless of speaker size. That is, you can have the same bass quality of large sound structures in your ear that we see at a concert, for example.

This function ends up being a great ally for those who enjoy electronic and rock music.