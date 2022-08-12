Magalu continues to lose money, but cash generation and margin provide relief

Magazine Luiza ended another quarter with a loss and a drop in revenue. But the two numbers most awaited by the market – cash generation and gross margin – were positive.

The company generated BRL 1.3 billion of operating cash in the second quarter after having burned the equivalent of BRL 2.9 billion in the previous quarter. discounting the capexcash generation was R$1 billion, compared to a shortfall of R$3.6 billion in the previous quarter.

Part of the recovery is due to seasonality: the first quarter is usually worse, and the market already expected a recovery from April to June. But the projection was of a more modest generation, close to zero.

“This shows that the company is managing to normalize inventories and payment to suppliers, which were major concerns,” said a longtime manager at the company.

Gross margin increased to 28.6%, compared to 27.8% from January to March, due to the growth in interest-bearing installment sales, the increase in the price charged for services provided to sellerspass-through of inflation costs and cuts in personnel expenses and renegotiation of contracts.

The adjusted EBITDA margin of the retailer led by Frederico Trajano was 5.7%, the highest for a quarter since 2020.

The downside was a higher-than-expected loss. The adjusted net loss was R$112 million, while the average projection was R$87 million, according to Refinitiv.

The reason is the high financial expenses due to the high interest rates, CFO Roberto Bellissimo told the Brazil Journal.

“Overall, we achieved our goals,” said the CFO. “We won market share with increased margins and maintaining the quality of customer service.”

A positive highlight that should bear fruit in the medium term was the good results of the marketplace. The total of sellers doubled in a year, to about 200,000. Sales in this segment totaled R$ 3.6 billion in the quarter, 22% above the same period last year.

“We grew in regions outside the Southeast and in new product categories such as fashion and beauty,” said Bellissimo. According to him, 40% of deliveries took place within 2 days; in the second quarter of 2021, the percentage was 19%.

For a manager, the marketplace can be Magalu’s differentiator against competitors like Mercado Livre in a few years. “The company goes after sellers not typical, such as small retailers who already have stocks in their stores. With this, it diversifies partners, categories and products.”

Bellissimo said he is optimistic for the next few months. In addition to the positive signs of inflation and interest rates, the World Cup should help with results. “All the Cups have been very good for the company, and this will be the first with Netshoes, which is a leader in sports.”

Giuliana Napolitano