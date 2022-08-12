Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) reports loss in 2Q22

Posted at 8:42 pm

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) released the results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) on the night of this Thursday, 11.

In the period, it had a net loss of R$ 135 million. In this way, the profit of R$ 89.1 million in the same period last year is reversed.

The performance, in part, reflects the decline in net revenue, which fell 5% on an annual basis, to R$ 8.5 billion.

Ebitda dropped 1.7% to R$457.4 million.

However, the company highlights that R$ 34.6 million subtracted from this operating profit comes from non-recurring expenses (with provisions for tax risks and specialist fees).

According to the company, when evaluating the adjusted Ebitda, R$ 492.1 million would have been recorded, an increase of 8% in the year.

Magalu also highlighted the growth in e-commerce.

In 2Q22, Brazilian e-commerce fell by 3.0% according to Neotrust, with Magalu once again growing faster than the market.

In the quarter, Magalu’s e-commerce sales increased by 1.9% and reached R$10 billion. In ecommerce with own inventory (1P), sales decreased 6.8%, while the marketplace grew 22.0% and reached R$3.6 billion in sales in the quarter.

“The market share gain was driven by the app’s performance, with 37.8 million monthly active users, in addition to faster delivery for 1P and 3P, the evolution of the seller base and the new categories”, he explained.

See more details of the result in the table below: