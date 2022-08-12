Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) stopped burning cash in 2Q22; sign of better days? XP has the answer – Money Times

O Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) reported, as expected, another loss. However, the figure of R$ 130 million was above what analysts had projected.

THE XP Investimentosin a report published this Thursday (12), classified the results as weak, but drew attention to one point: the company stopped burning cash.

Analysts Danniela Eiger, Gustavo Senday and Thiago Suedt recall that the retailer managed to deliver positive cash generation of R$ 1 billion (while its comparable competitors recorded cash burn) driven by the reduction of inventories and receivables.

Looking at profitability, gross margin rose three percentage points year-on-year and 0.9 percentage point in relation to the previous quarter, positively impacted by the transfer of inflation from costs to prices and higher service revenues, although adjusted Ebitda remained stable.

On the other hand, the GMV (gross volume of goods) grew 1%, with a drop in sales of own inventory (1P, being -7%, despite the positive effect of the consolidation of Kabum), offset by the performance of third-party inventories (3P), which showed growth of 22%.

“We estimate an organic drop of 19% for the 1P, while the physical channel remained stable (same store sales down 8%), which we believe is explained by the challenging macroeconomic scenario, which impacted consumer purchasing power and appetite. for funding”, they say.

But is that enough? According to XP, no. The broker reaffirmed the neutral recommendation for the Magazine Luiza citing the challenging macroeconomic scenario and fierce competitive environment.

“Looking ahead, the company seems optimistic about the dynamics of the second half with the World Cup, Black Friday and 5G, while the launch of the fulfillment and delivery of heavier products through 3P should also contribute to the growth of GMV”, he adds.

