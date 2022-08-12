“make other people’s lives hell”

In The favorite, Dodi (Murilo Benicio) will have to face a big problem. After getting a good amount of money with Flora (Patricia Pillar), the villain will buy a mansion and live like a king. The problem is that this will attract Sabiá (Lucio Mauro)the bandit’s father, who will resurface to take advantage of his son.

In scenes that are still on the air, Sabiá will appear at the door of Dodi’s mansion and will also take Flora’s partner’s sister: “My son, I miss you (…) how long”, Sabiá will speak, hugging her son. “You are the perfect man” the lord will speak, much to Dodi’s anger.

Sabiá is a smart and tricky man. In the soap opera, in addition to wanting Dodi’s money, he will steal Manu (Emanuelle Araújo) of Murilo Benício’s character, and the bastard’s sister will arouse the interest of Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura).

At the time of the telenovela, Lúcio Mauro commented on the character: “Dodi had someone to pull from, his father is a shameless man. They will be two thugs who will make the lives of others hell”, said. “He’s a hot rascal, who takes his life at the expense of all those people. It will be great to work with Murilo. Besides, I know and really like Mariana (Ximenes), Claudia (Raia), Patrícia Pillar)… I’ll be at home”he added.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.