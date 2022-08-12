Man drinks too much and is buried alive in coffin as an offering to the entity

A 30-year-old Bolivian man was buried alive after fainting from drinking. He believes he was placed inside a coffin as an offering to Pacha Mama, the entity known as Mother Earth. The case was recorded during a festival in El Alto, a city in Bolivia.

He said he was at the opening of the Mother Earth Festival, held last August 5, making use of alcoholic beverages. Suddenly, he lost consciousness and woke up inside a coffin, about 80 kilometers away from where the party was taking place.

The man says that, when he woke up inside the coffin, he believed he was in his own bed. “I wanted to get up to urinate, I couldn’t move,” he told a local newspaper. He only realized that he was buried when he pushed the top of the coffin and managed to leave the place. He only had head injuries.

To the police, the man told that he was buried as a sacrifice to Pacha Mama. However, the authorities discredited his testimony, as they reported that he was very drunk.

During festivals celebrating Mother Earth, it is common for offerings to be made to the entity, as it is believed that she will reciprocate with good harvests. Among the offerings given to the goddess, there are from plants, such as coca leaves, to live animals, such as llamas and sheep.