Man killed after trying to enter US FBI office with gun – International

(photo: Stefani Reynolds / AFP)

A gunman who tried to enter an FBI office in Cincinnati, in the northern United States, was killed by police after hours of confrontation on Thursday (11).

The incident came amid widespread outrage in conservative circles over the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida mansion on Monday, but so far there is no indication that the two events are related.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, federal police) reported that in the early hours of Thursday, an armed person tried to cross the security control area in its office in the city of Cincinnati, in the state of Ohio.

“Following the activation of the alarm and the response of armed FBI special agents, the individual fled,” the FBI said in a statement.

Local media say the man fired a nail gun and was wielding an AR-15 rifle before fleeing in a car.

The police pursued the car, a police spokesman said. “As soon as the vehicle stopped, there was a gunfight between the officers at the scene and the suspect,” he said.

NBC reported that the suspect, according to three officers, can be seen in photos of the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol in Washington by Trump supporters.

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday denounced threats against the FBI following the searches of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida home, calling them “regrettable and dangerous.”

“Violence against law enforcement is not the answer,” he insisted.