Marcos Mion reveals that Boninho rejected his entry into Globo in the past

Marcos Mion said that Boninho denied going to Globo before being called to replace Luciano Huck on Saturdays

Marcos Mion always had the dream of returning to Globo, where he worked as an actor in the late 90s. Upon returning to command “Caldeirão”, in place of Luciano Huck, the presenter always made it clear that it was his greatest wish, which almost didn’t happen — because of Boninho.

This Thursday (11th), Mion explained in the program “Saia Justa”, from GNT, that the all-powerful director of the station barred his entry. “Happiness is proportional to suffering. My going to Globo was a journey that involved a lot of faith, a lot of resilience”, he began.

Then, commented on the past with Boninho. “I have a WhatsApp from Boninho saying to me: ‘Saturday is closed, get on with your life, accept another proposal, because it won’t happen'”, revealed Mion.

paying promise

Nonetheless, Mion explained that he didn’t give up after the first negative response. “I said: ‘no, I won’t accept it’. I went to Our Lady, reinforced my promise. That wasn’t right. I was supposed to be there! I did my part,” he said.

And as he made a promise, Mion insisted on paying: he walked 110 kilometers to the city of Aparecida, where the Basilica dedicated to the saint is located. “I have more than 20 years of career, thank God, very successful, but I don’t pretend to be used to saying that I’m living a dream. Nowadays having a badge is a blessing”, he was moved.