Maré da Bolsa turns around and Itaú recommends exposing itself more; see favorite stocks to profit – Money Times

O Itaú BBA made two changes to its stock portfolio small caps with the objective of taking advantage of the upturn in the Selicwhich can benefit growth stocks.

“The last two weeks have brought important events and data for the market and for the composition of our portfolios. In light of the recent figures for the US economy and the Copom indications in Brazil, we believe it is time to start migrating our portfolios and giving more weight to the names of growth companies”, explains the brokerage in the report.

Analysts recall that with the Selic stabilized, the inflation will cool down ahead, which favors the performance of companies with higher duration (interest sensitivity), “that is, that benefit from a context of lower interest rates”.

On the other hand, employment and industrial production data for the month of July were strong in United Stateswhich, together with the consumer price index, favor a greater allocation to growth companies.

Changes

O Itaú BBA changed suzano (SUZB3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) per Quero-Quero stores (LJQQ3) and petz (PETZ3).

According to the broker, with the recent downward correction in commodity prices, it is natural that the market begins to question the prices of pulp, the main product of the suzano.

“Additionally, lower American inflation tends to demand lower interest rate increases, and this brings strength to the

Real – negative point for the suzano“, it says.

in the case of 3R Petroleumanalysts say they withdrew the indication due to the price correction of the Petroleum.

For want-wantanalysts argue that the company should be one of the main beneficiaries of the interest rate reduction – both because of the high duration and the fact that a large part of its sales are financed.

“Looking ahead, we have a constructive view of the company, highlighting its unique business model, consistent opportunities for expanding the store network and increasing market share, in addition to an attractive profit growth projection over the next three years. years,” he says.

And finally, the BBA highlights that the petz is a company on a clear growth journey – “one of the fastest in our coverage” –, both through store expansion and inorganic growth.

“In addition, PETZ3 has a high duration, which means that the company tends to benefit from a potentially decreasing interest rate environment in the future”, he adds.

Company ticker good harvest SOJA3 waterways HBSA3 Want-want stores LJQQ3 Petro Reconcavo RECV3 GPS Participations GGPS3 HI OIBR3 Randon RAPT4 Track & Field TFCO4 ABC Brazil ABCB4 BR Partners BRBI11

