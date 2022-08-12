Marfrig announces dividend, profit of R$4.3 billion in 2Q22 and share buyback

Posted at 20:21

Dividend

Marfrig’s board of directors (MRFG3) approved the payment of interim dividends in the amount of R$500 million.

The announcement was made on the night of this Thursday, 11.

The value per share of the dividends declared herein corresponds to approximately R$0.757576 per common share issued.

Individuals or legal entities registered as shareholders of the company on the base date of August 19, 2022 will be entitled to the dividend, respecting the negotiations carried out until that date, inclusive.

The company’s shares will be traded ex-dividend as of August 22, 2022, inclusive.

The payment of dividends in Brazil will be made in national currency on 09/15/2022.

2Q22 Result

In 2Q22, net income from continuing operations was positive by R$4.3 billion, an increase of 144.9% compared to the same period in 2021, explained by the strong operating performance in the period and mainly by the impact of approximately R$3 .8 billion from the appraisal report at fair value on BRF’s investment.

In 2Q22, Adjusted EBITDA was R$3.98 billion, 1.6% higher compared to 2Q21.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin, in turn, was 11.5%, 7.6 pp lower than in 2Q21, mainly explained by the exceptional result of the North America Operation in the same period of 2021.

In 2Q22, Marfrig’s Consolidated Net Revenue was R$34.4 billion, an increase of 67.6% compared to 2Q21, explained by the consolidation of BRF’s results in the quarter and the strong performance of the North American and southern.

share buyback

Marfrig’s board of directors approved a new share buyback plan.

The company may repurchase up to 31,124,683 shares, corresponding to 4.72% of the total shares and 9.86% of the outstanding shares.

Of this total available, management proposes that the repurchase plan contemplate the amount of 31,000,000 shares, representing 9.82% of the outstanding shares.

The maximum period for carrying out the acquisitions is 18 months, starting on August 11, 2022 and ending on February 10, 2024.

