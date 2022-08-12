Marfrig (MRFG3) sees profit more than doubling in the 2nd quarter of 2022, to R$4.255 billion; company announces dividends of BRL 500 million

Marfrig (MRFG3) recorded a net income of R$ 4.255 billion in the second quarter of 2022, the company said on Thursday (11), growth of 144.9% on an annual basis. The result came well above the Refinitiv consensus that projected a profit of R$1.08 billion.

The company attributes the result to the strong operating performance in the period and mainly to the impact of approximately R$3.8 billion of the appraisal report at fair value on BRF’s investment.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) amounted to R$3.983 billion in 2Q22, an increase of 1.6% compared to 2Q21. The Refinitiv consensus with analysts projected Ebitda of R$ 2.619 billion.

The adjusted Ebitda margin reached 11.5% between April and June, down 7.5 percentage points (pp) compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

Net revenue totaled R$34.486 billion in the second quarter of this year, a growth of 67.6% compared to the same period in 2021, explained by the consolidation of BRF’s results in the quarter and the strong performance of the North and South American Operations .

The total sales volume in 2Q22 of the North America Operation was 516 thousand tons (+1.8% compared to 2Q21). Of this total, 87% (or 452 thousand tons) were destined for the domestic market.

The net financial result was negative by R$2.380 billion in the second quarter of 2022, reversing financial gains of R$52 million in the same stage of 2021.

Gross profit reached R$ 2.353 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 39% compared to the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 16.3% in 2Q22, down 10.4 pp compared to 2Q21 margin.

Marfrig attributes the result mainly to the higher cost of raw materials and the lower average price in the period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled R$3.043 billion in 2Q22.

On June 30, 2022, the company’s net debt was BRL 37.699 billion, an increase of 162.2% compared to the same period in 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, was 2 times in June/22, up 0.55 times over the same period in 2021.

dividends

The Board of Directors approved, this Thursday, the declaration of interim dividends in the amount

of R$ 500 million, to be allocated to the mandatory dividend for the year 2022. The value per share of the dividends declared here corresponds to approximately R$ 0.757576 per common share.

The company’s shareholders will be entitled to the dividend on the base date of August 19, 2022. The Company’s shares will be traded ex-dividend as of August 22, 2022.

The payment of dividends in Brazil will take place on September 15, 2022.

