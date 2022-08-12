‘Marighella’ wins the 2022 Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix | Fun

Rio – The 21st edition of the Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix took place this Wednesday night, in Cidade das Artes, in the West Zone of Rio. After two online editions and three in São Paulo, the award ceremony took place again in Cidade Maravilhosa. The film “Marighella” was the biggest winner of the night and took the Grande Othello trophy in eight categories, including Best Picture.

Wagner Moura won the trophy for Best First Director for his work on “Marighella”. He was accompanied by his family and took the stage to deliver his speech alongside his son Bem. Dira Paes took the Othello trophy for Best Actress for “Veneza” and Zezé Motta took the Supporting Actress award for “Doctor Gama”. Seu Jorge won the Best Actor award for “Marighella” and Rodrigo Santoro won Supporting Actor for “7 Prisoners”.

The 21st Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix honored women film producers who, throughout history, have been and are protagonists in the making of hundreds of films, of the most diverse genres. The 60th anniversary of the film “O Pagador de Promessas”, directed by Anselmo Duarte (1920-2009), was also celebrated, the only Brazilian feature film to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1962.