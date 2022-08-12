Marina Ruy Barbosa appears in a mall with a different look and impresses

Marina Ruy Barbosa, actress, took advantage of Thursday night (11) to walk in a mall in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The redhead appeared with an exotic look, composed of a very striking black and avocado green blazer, with black pants and a body of the same color, exposing a very daring neckline.

Recently, the actress made an outburst on the web and confessed that she was very insecure at the beginning of her career, something that had a negative impact on her life for a few years.

“When I was younger I was very insecure. I had really low self-esteem. I grew and understood my value in all aspects. I learned how much the fact that I am me, exactly the way I am, in a way, psychologically and so on, makes me exactly unique”she began.

“Society is always comparing us. And pointing out flaws and problems in people. And if we fall into this trap, we will always feel inadequate. But I think, ‘Be yourself, because everyone else already exists.’ In other words, I try to be the best version of myself.”he concluded.

Marina Ruy Barbosa. Photo: Victo Chapetta / AgNews

