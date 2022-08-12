Markets this Friday, iron ore, oil and news from stock exchange companies

Posted at 7:50 am

corporate news

Oi reports consolidated net loss of R$321 million in 2Q22

Marfrig announces dividend, profit of R$4.3 billion in 2Q22 and share buyback

JBS reports net income of R$3.9 billion in 2Q22

Raízen announces share buyback

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) reports loss in 2Q22

Via (VIIA3) reports accounting profit of R$6 million in 2Q22

Eztec announces dividend payment

Unipar approves dividend of R$500 million. Check the details:

Vale confirms final value of earnings per share

Randon: net income in 2Q22 drops 14.4% year-on-year

Petrobras begins disclosure stage of sale of potash mining rights

Results of B3, Localiza, Eneva, Cyrela, Cogna, Rumo, CCR and 9 other companies

Stocks, oil and bitcoin (7h49)

China (Shanghai Comp.): -0.15% (trade closed)

Japan (Nikkei 225): +2.62 (trade closed)

Hong Kong (Hang Seng): +0.46% (trade closed)

Germany (DAX): +0.37%

London (FTSE 100): +0.29%

Brent Oil: -0.76% (US$ 98.5). Brent is a benchmark for Petrobras.

WTI Oil: -1.09% ($93.3)

Bitcoin futures: -1.56% ($23,860)

Iron ore

The most liquid iron ore futures contract traded on the Dalian Exchange, in China, was down 0.5% at 730 yuan ($108.2). The quotation may impact the shares of Brazilian Vale (VALE3), CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3). This data was obtained from the link: http://www.dce.com.cn/DCE/Products/Industrial/Iron%20Ore/index.html

New York stock futures

At 7:48 am on Wall Street, the Dow Jones futures were up 0.35% and the S&P 500 futures were up 0.42%. Nasdaq futures rose 0.51%.

Results will be released this Friday, 12:

Eletrobras, Cemig, Cosan, M. Dias Branco, Ser Educacional, Brisanet, SBF Group, Mobly, Vivara, EZTec – after the market closed.

