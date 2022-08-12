Matias confesses crime to Isadora dressed as Elisa in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

“I shot… But I wasn’t supposed to hit you, my love. The bullet was for the damn magician. It was my knee, my knee that failed”, Matias will cry.
Isadora, like Elisa, makes Matias confess to a crime in ‘Além da Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Matias confesses that he accidentally shot Elisa in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
The former judge will continue to give details about his daughter’s murder, under the eyes of Violeta (Malu Galli) and Salvador (Jorge Lucas). Isadora will then ask her father to confess the crime to the police and ask for forgiveness from Davi (Rafael Vitti).
“I’ll tell the police everything if you’ll forgive me for taking your life. Forgive me, Elisa?”, promises Matias.
Violeta, Heloísa and police chief Salvador watch Matias confess that he shot Elisa in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Alongside Augusta, Davi celebrates Matias’s confession in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
In hiding, David will celebrate Matthias’s confession. Moved by the whole situation, Isadora will cry on her mother’s lap. And Violeta will settle accounts with her husband once everyone is at the farm.
“Knowing that he took our daughter’s life and accused an innocent man, when he was still aware of what he was doing… I can’t understand that, Matias. Nor forgive”, Violeta will say.
Dressed as Elisa, Isadora avoids hugging Matias in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Matias tells Violeta that he does not regret blaming Davi for Elisa’s death in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
After talking to Violeta, Matias will look for Isadora. The former judge will say that he was never able to give love to his daughter. Isadora will agree and ask if he would do anything differently if he could go back in time.
“Maybe I would have been a better father to my daughters… Isadora, Elisa told me that when I missed her, I was supposed to give you a hug, that she would be among us. May I?”, will ask Matias, who will give Isadora a hug.
Isadora settles accounts with Matias in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
The next day, Matias will thank Leônidas (Eriberto Leão) for his friendship and go to the police station. The former judge will confess to Salvador that he was the one who killed Elisa and will ask for the magician to be released. Upon learning that Davi is in prison, Matias will also ask to speak with his daughter’s boyfriend.
“We need to have a conversation”, Matias will say to David.
Matias confesses guilt in the death of Elisa at the police station in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Matias talks to Davi in prison in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
12 Aug
Friday
Isadora pretends to be Elisa, and Matias confesses his guilt in the crime against his daughter. David celebrates his possible deliverance. Violeta asks Salvador to give her family some time. Leonidas scolds Heloísa for the setup involving Matias. Joaquim sees when Davi runs away from Salvador. Violeta asks Augusta for forgiveness. Joaquim and David fight. Lavinia and Julinha manage to get Santa’s diary. Mariana finds out that she won the lottery. Violeta and Heloísa come to an understanding again. Matias confesses his crime at the police station. Salvador reveals that Joaquim captured David. Matthias asks to speak with David.
See when Isadora sees evidence that Matias killed Elisa:
Isadora and Davi analyze the process documents that Matias keeps at home
