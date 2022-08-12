Mauro Cezar updates the loan situation after talking to agents

The deal taken for granted seems to have gone up through the roof. After days of uncertainty, the possibility of attacking midfielder Oscar playing for Flamengo is getting smaller. Journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira posted an update on the case on his Twitter account this Thursday (11).

According to Mauro Cezar, Oscar’s agents are less and less optimistic that the Shanghai Port’s release will happen. The deadline for player registration in the mid-year window is approaching, as it has been set on August 15th.

Mauro Cezar complemented the information saying that the agents intend to continue trying to get the release from the Chinese, but the deadline is short. The mood right now is that just one turnaround can change the course of the business, but it’s unlikely.

In Flamengo’s sights, Oscar is in Brazil for personal reasons

Oscar excused himself from Shanghai Port for six months to resolve personal issues in Brazil. He came to the country to accompany the birth of a son. Shanghai Port released the player as long as he did not receive wages.

Once in Brazil, Oscar and his managers began to try to convince the Chinese club to release him to play for a Brazilian team. Flamengo appeared in the first place in the queue if the Chinese allowed it, but that hasn’t happened so far.

After the game with São Paulo, last Saturday (6), Flamengo announced that Oscar would fly with the squad back to Rio de Janeiro. At the last minute, President Rodolfo Landim gave up on the idea.

