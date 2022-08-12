Meat Interest Doubles Refrigerator Price

Buying at Magazine Luiza’s “yummy meat” is not so good, and can double the value of a product. Resurrected by the founder and chairman of Magalu’s board, Luiza Helena Trajano, the purchase through the carnet requires a down payment of more than 30% of the product’s value and makes a refrigerator double in price from R$3,400 to R$6,800 in 18 months. In a note, the company disputes the numbers, says that its interest rates are in line with the market and that the focus is on credit cards, with lower rates (see more details at the end of this text).

The idea of ​​the booklet was to make shopping easier and bring back to the stores about 10 million customers of the chain who are already registered with the company.

Where did the idea for the meat come from? Luiza Trajano recorded a video sent to about 5 million customers of the network, in which she said: “Remember that delicious meat? It will be in installments that you can pay and we will even discount the interest. Go as soon as possible to one of our stores, please.”

What is the cost of using meat? To find out what the value was and how this form of credit worked, the report by UOL asked the company, through its press office. But the amount was not informed, and the company did not comment on the interest charged.

When visiting a physical Magalu store, in a shopping mall in São Paulo, the report by UOL found that a refrigerator sold in the booklet in 18 months doubles in value.

What are the payment terms? To buy for the “yummy meat”, you have to pay a down payment on any product. The rest is paid in the carnê. The most common term, according to a saleswoman at the store, is to divide the payment into 18 months.

Refrigerator for twice the price: In the case of an Electrolux frost free stainless steel duplex refrigerator 371 liters, 110v, which costs R$ 3,465 in cash, the consumer would have to pay R$ 1,400 down payment and another 18 installments of R$ 300 in the booklet. In total, it would cost BRL 6,800, up 96%, almost double, according to a budget made by a salesperson at the store.

Do all products have such high interest rates? The fee is not the same for all products. There are some where conditions are better. For a Probel Queen mattress, with springs, with a cash price of BRL 2,360, the store asks for BRL 700 down payment plus 18 installments of BRL 135 in the booklet. The total stands at R$3,130, an increase of 33%.

Why do stores charge such high interest rates? Retail chains such as Casas Bahia and Magazine Luiza buy from their suppliers with a much shorter payment term than what they give to their customers, says Wagner Varejão, economist at Valor Investimentos.

If the customer pays within 18 months, the store has a maximum of 90 days to pay the manufacturers. All this goes into the interest account. The longer the term to pay, the higher the rate.

But if the Selic rate is 13.75% per year, why does the interest for the customer reach 100% or more? Stores charge such high interest rates because they know people pay, many don’t pay attention to interest rates or simply have no other option at the moment, says Adriano Gomes, finance professor at ESPM and managing partner at Methode Consultoria.

“Consumers submit to absurd interest rates. Unfortunately, this is the hard and true reality”, he says.

Another thing that goes into this account is the risk of default, according to Varejão. As there are many installments, there is a greater possibility of the person not paying part of the debt.

Magalu contests values

Asked about the high interest rates, Magazine Luiza said that the bill presented is not real, despite the fact that the report made the consultation in person at a chain store. The company argues that the preference is to use the card instead of the booklet and that its interest is within those charged in the retail market.

See below the full text sent by Magalu to UOL:

“The values ​​presented in the cited examples do not reflect the reality of CDC interest [crédito direto ao consumidor, pelo carnê] from Magalu.

The main credit tools in Magalu are the company cards – Magalu Card and Magalu Card. They correspond to 35% of sales in stores. Third-party cards represent another 35% of sales.

CDC is one more credit tool used by those who do not have access to cards. It corresponds to only 6% of sales in our stores. The interest charged is in line with the market.

The focus on credit cards in Magalu’s strategy was also evidenced in a recent pre-approved credit campaign, in which 80% of customers were eligible for the company’s cards.”