Melgar’s goalkeeper takes 3 penalties, and Inter is eliminated

Internacional is eliminated from the Copa Sudamericana. Today (11), the team from Rio Grande do Sul lost 3-1 on penalties, after drawing 0-0 with Melgar, in Beira-Rio. Goalkeeper Cáceda shone defending three kicks.

The opponent in the dispute for a place in the final will be Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador.

Inter returns to the field on Sunday (14), to face Fluminense, for the Brasileirão. Melgar plays on Monday (15), against Academia Cantolao, for the Peruvian Championship.

Penalties: Cáceda shines

After a first half in which Inter put a lot of pressure, the final stage showed equal strength. Gabriel ended up expelled, and Colorado even went through moments of danger, something difficult to imagine after the supremacy presented at the beginning. The 0 to 0 repeated the score of the first game and took the decision to penalties.

Edenilson was the first to hit for Inter and goalkeeper Cáceda saved it. Melgar scored with Cabrera. Cáceda also took Taison’s. But Daniel defended Galeano’s. But Cáceda returned to defend the one charged by De Pena. Cuesta scored for Melgar. Pedro Henrique scored for Inter, but Melgar won by scoring his third goal.

With three saves, the goalkeeper of Melgar was responsible for the classification of the team.

It went well: Alan Patrick distributes

As long as he had legs, Alan Patrick was fundamental for Inter. The midfielder set up Colorado’s moves during the first half, in which the pressure was constant.

Sorry: Gabriel is expelled

Inter suffered in the second half and already lost the reins of the match. That’s when Gabriel made everything more difficult by getting a red card after entering the midfield.

electric braian

Just 30 seconds into the game, Braian Romero had a clear chance of scoring. When trying to dribble the goalkeeper Cáceda, he ended up losing. The Argentine took advantage of the opportunity as a starter, showed himself involved with the game, abused his speed and was important in marking the rival’s defenders on the ball out.

Inter match: Pressure for the goal

Inter pressed from the start of the match. Behind the victory that would put him in the semifinals, Colorado created chances repeatedly. It forced goalkeeper Cáceda to make complicated defenses and was always at least hanging around the rival goal. With Braian Romero as the main offensive pillar and Alan Patrick in an important distribution work, Mano Menezes’ team always frequented the completion zone. In the final stage, however, Colorado lost offensive strength and ended up suffering.

Melgar’s game: In search of a draw

Melgar didn’t want to play. The procedure of gaining time was repeated with each replacement by the Peruvian team. On the field, when he couldn’t prevent the match from being played, the visitors limited themselves to defending and looking for chance throws for the striker Cuesta.

Biggest audience of the year

With 43,191 people present, the duel between Inter and Melgar was the biggest audience of the year in Beira-Rio, surpassing the duel of the previous phase, against Colo-Colo, when there were 40,703 people present at the red house.

DATASHEET:

INTERNATIONAL (1) 0 X 0 (3) MELGAR

Competition: Copa Sudamericana, quarter-final return game

Date and time: August 11, 2022 (Thursday) at 7:15 pm

Place: Beira-Rio Stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Roberto Tobar (CHI)

auxiliaries: Christian Schiemann and Claudio Rios (both Chileans)

VAR: Juan Lara (CHI)

yellow cards: Reyna (MEL); Penalty (INT)

red cards: Gabriel (INT)

INTER: Daniel; Busts, Market, Vitão and Renê; Gabriel, Edenilson, De Pena, Wanderson (Pedro Henrique) and Alan Patrick (Taison); Brian Romero (Mikael). Technician: Mano Menenzes.

MELGAR: Carlos Cáceda; Alejandro Ramos, Deneumostier, Galeano and Paolo Reyna; Orzan, Alexis Arias (Archimbaund), Tandazo (Cabrera) and Martín Pérez Guedes; Bordacahar (Iberico) and Bernardo Cuesta. Technician: Pablo Lavallen.