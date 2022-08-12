Mendonça asks for a view and suspends Moraes’ trials against Bolsonaro







André Mendonça photo: Reuters

the minister André Mendonçaindicated by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to Federal Court of Justice (STF), asked for a view and, thus, suspended 20 appeals that would be judged by the Supreme Court from this Friday, 12.

According to the newspaper Folha de S. Paulothe resources are related to sensitive topics for Bolsonaroas decisions of the Minister Alexandre de Moraes in investigations involving the president.

Among the material to be analyzed are surveys such as fake news and two undemocratic acts that the president encouraged and participated in on September 7 of last year.

In a virtual plenary, the ministers were going to judge the appeals, but the request for a view – that is, a request for time for the material to be evaluated in more detail – interrupted the trials, which would start this Friday for all members of the Cut.

According to the newspaper, Mendonça asked to see 10 appeals in the fake news inquiry, eight appeals in the inquiry into the acts of 7/9 and one feature on attacks on the electoral system and another that investigates a speech by Bolsonaro relating to the vaccine against covid-19. 19 to the HIV virus.

Only one feature was left out of Mendonça’s request for a review, which involves the request for entry by an interested party to the inquiry into Bolsonaro’s speech on vaccine and AIDS.