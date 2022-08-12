Mendonça takes actions against the amendment that created benefits in an election year to the STF plenary | Policy

Mendonça ordered the National Congress to provide clarification on the approval of the proposed amendment to the Constitution, called “PEC Kamikaze” or “PEC das Bondades”, and promulgated last month by the National Congress.

The proposal established a state of emergency, a mechanism that allowed the government to circumvent the electoral law, which prohibits the creation of benefits in an election year, and to promote spending less than three months before elections. Benefits are valid for this year only.

Payments for Auxílio Brasil, Vale Gás and Bem Caminhoneiro begin this Tuesday (9)

The increase in Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600 was guaranteed; expansion of the Gas Grant to the value of one cylinder; and the creation of a BRL 1,000 “voucher” for truck drivers

Mendonça said that the case must be analyzed directly by the plenary of the STF and definitively. That is, there will be no provisional individual decision (injunction) of the minister in this case. There is no date for a trial yet.

The proposal was questioned in the STF by the Novo party and the Brazilian Press Association (ABI).

In the request sent to the Supreme Court, Novo affirms that the amendment is unconstitutional, presented a procedural defect and is capable of “affecting” the freedom of the vote, since it guarantees benefits only in one election year.

“It is not just a measure that clearly seeks to carry out the free distribution of goods in an election year – which affects the freedom of the vote and affronts the safeguard of annuality already in progress”, says the acronym.

“This is an amendment that affronts what is most expensive and most stable in the constitutional text and which was never imagined to be changed: the hypotheses of a state of exception provided for in the Constitution”, adds the action.

The proposal foresees an additional expenditure of R$ 41.2 billion not foreseen in the federal budget.

For the ABI, the Court must also establish that the granting of benefits “must be preceded by the recognition of the configuration of serious and urgent public need by the Electoral Court”.

Find out below which benefits are provided for in the amendment:

Auxílio Brasil: increase from R$400 to R$600 per month and forecast and registration of 1.6 million new families in the program (estimated cost: R$26 billion). Depends on MP edition;

Self-employed truck drivers: creation of a BRL 1,000 “voucher” (estimated cost: BRL 5.4 billion). It still depends on federal regulation. Payment is expected to be made monthly;

Auxílio-Gás: increase of BRL 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilo cylinder, according to the ANP, is BRL 112.60 (estimated cost: BRL 1.05 billion). Depends on MP edition;

Transport for the elderly: compensation to the states to meet the gratuity, already provided for by law, of public transport for the elderly (estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion). Depends on federal regulation;

Taxi drivers: benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022 (estimated cost: BRL 2 billion). Depends on federal regulation;

Alimenta Brasil: transfer of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations. Depends on MP edition;

Ethanol: Transfer of up to R$ 3.8 billion, through tax credits, to maintain the competitiveness of ethanol over gasoline. Depends on state regulations.