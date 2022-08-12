Michelle Bolsonaro is criticized by fans of Gloria Perez. Understand the controversy surrounding Guilherme de Padua

Gloria Perez published, on Thursday (11), an emotional tribute to her daughter, Daniella, who would have turned 52, and also celebrated the impact of the series “Brutal Pact” to preserve the memory of the actress. However, the post’s comment box turned into a political war on behalf of Michelle Bolsonaro, the country’s first lady.

Michelle commented on the publication with crying and heart emojis, but many netizens accused the first lady of being a hypocrite. The reason? She and Jair Bolsonaro, who will participate in the “Jornal Nacional” Saturday, were recently present at the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in Belo Horizonte, the same in which Guilherme de Padua, Daniella’s murdererbecame a pastor about 5 years ago. According to the portal Na Telinha, the former actor also attended the cult that was attended by the president and his wife.

In the comments on Gloria’s publication, the public was divided on Michelle Bolsonaro’s attitude. “The killer is your husband’s supporter, wife, stop pretending”, said a follower. “Who is this crying emoji for? Because Guilherme, the ‘pastorpath’, was the author of this disgrace or because you went to his church and now you’re sorry?”, provoked another person. “Didn’t you and your husband go to the psychopath pastor’s church?“, asked another netizen.

There were also those who defended the attitude of Jair and Michelle in going to the church where Guilherme became a pastor. “And? The President of the Republic goes to all evangelical and Catholic churches, which invite them to visit and hear the word of God.“, argued a supporter. “Responsibility for this guy to be there as a pastor is the church leaders and not the first lady or president who were there as guests,” said another netizen.

It is worth mentioning that Gloria follows Jair, Michelle and Carlos Bolsonaro, councilor (PSC-RJ) and son of the president, on Instagram.