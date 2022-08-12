Microsoft Responds to Elden Ring Coming to Xbox Game Pass

In the last few days an image has circulated all over the internet, it is about the Elden Ring, which was simply listed with the Xbox Game Pass tag and obviously, the community loved it and was already getting ready to play the title on the subscription service of the Microsoft,

However, according to Microsoft itself, listing Elden Ring on Xbox Game Pass was an error/bug. In addition to the FromSoftware title, several other games have been listed for Xbox Game Pass.

As such, Elden Ring, GTA V, Soul Hackers 2 and other games are not coming to Xbox Game Pass, of course this applies at the moment, so in the near future such games may still arrive on the service.

“We are aware of a bug that incorrectly displayed some titles as available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. We released a fix and this is now up to date.”

In the past, similar situations happened more than once, when the announcements were leaked ahead of time and in the end they were officially confirmed, but this time it was really a mistake.

It is sad news for users of the service, however, we must not forget that Microsoft will soon be present at the 2022 edition of Gamescom, where there are great chances that the company will announce the next games that are coming to the service.