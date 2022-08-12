Minister says unemployment in Brazil will plummet soon

In addition to the unemployment rate in Brazil, Guedes also spoke about the country’s economy and the expansion of debt renegotiation programs.

The unemployment rate could drop to 8% before the end of the year with the economic recovery. That’s what the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said during the opening of the congress of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) in Brasília, last Tuesday (9).

Currently at 9.3%, the rate reached, in the quarter ended in June, the lowest level for the period in seven years, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Guedes declared that before the year ends, the unemployment rate will rise to 8%. In the words of the minister, Brazil will end the year with “the lowest unemployment we have seen in the last 10, 15 years”.

In addition to the unemployment rate in Brazil, Guedes spoke about the country’s economic situation

In Guedes’ assessment, the country is entering a long investment cycle. The minister said that the Brazilian economy is in a better situation than that of developed countries and other Latin American countries, which are, respectively, entering recession and experiencing difficulties.

In addition, Guedes associated the recovery of the labor market, where the number of unemployed in the country reached just over 10 million people, to the improvement of the business environment, with the reduction of bureaucracy.

“Brazil is in a long growth cycle. We created a business environment that already has contracts worth R$890 billion. That’s 10 times what a minister invests,” said the minister.

According to Guedes, the economic team wants to expand debt renegotiation programs with the Union. He said that the Ministry of Economy already has the tax transaction model.

The minister did not give details about the expansion, but mentioned that commerce, services and the events sector need to have access to the same debt settlement options available to other segments affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, Guedes spoke about trade liberalization, the plan to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) already approved and about European companies that started to show interest in investing in Brazil after the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine. .

