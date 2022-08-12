Model cries and asks followers for help after being assaulted by Vanderlei Bambam







Amanda Souza was assaulted by Vanderlei Bambam and kept in private prison Photo: Playback/Instagram

A digital influencer and model Amanda Souza was being held in private prison since Wednesday, 10th, by security guard Uanderglei da Conceição, known as Vanderlei BamBam. Amanda even recorded videos in stories showing signs of aggression and asking followers for help to report it. The man was arrested in the act by agents of the 30th Police District of Rio de Janeiro.

Vanderlei BamBam was detained by aggression and for keeping it in false imprisonment in a residence in the Santa Cruz neighborhood, in the West Zone of Rio. According to the influencer’s testimony, he claimed that if she ran away, he would go after her to kill her.

TRIGGERS! Again, after Lays Peace, now Amanda Souza is attacked. Police arrest Vanderlei Bambam in the act for assaulting and keeping his girlfriend in private prison. Women don’t get involved with this man, he won’t change. Strength Amanda. 😔 pic.twitter.com/hO89QvSjHU — katarina Garces (@kat_prin) August 12, 2022

Amanda appeared with her face bruised in the videos posted on her Instagram. In one of the videos, the model shows her mouth bleeding, when she is interrupted by Vanderlei himself with a slap on the cell phone. In another excerpt, he points his cell phone at the woman and says he did nothing, while she appears crying and asking to leave the residence.

“Crying without me doing anything. Making a fuss here. Again! Making a scandal,” said BamBam.





Vanderlei Bambam was arrested in the act for assaulting his girlfriend and keeping her in private prison Photo: Playback/Instagram

In a video recorded at another time, the model appears with her face bleeding and asks her followers for help. “Help me please! No! Help!” she screamed, crying.

In that same video, you can also hear the voice of the security guard threatening her. “Stop it, Amanda! Do you want to continue? Do you want to continue? Will it stop or won’t it stop? Either you stop or it’s over”, said Vanderlei BamBam.

History of violence

This is not the first time that Vanderlei BamBam has been arrested for assaulting his girlfriend. He has two other stints with the police, in 2017 and 2021, for assaulting ex-partners. Last year, he became known after influencer Lays Peace, girlfriend at the time, filed a complaint for assault. The subject became one of the trending topics on Twitter.

With the arrest of BamBam, Lays spoke out, giving support to the new victim and saying that he believes in Justice.