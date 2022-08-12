Monkeypox: SES-DF infectologist defends review of habits to contain cases

Point blank

Interview with Lívia Vanessa Ribeiro, infectious disease physician at Hospital de Base and district technical reference in infectology at the Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF)



By Jéssica Eufrásio, for the column Eixo Capital

How can we assess the situation in DF today, where there are 102 confirmed cases of monkeypox? Are we experiencing an outbreak?

It’s an outbreak, because the outbreak is an unusual increase in cases. We had no records, and this emergence, with the increase in cases, is an outbreak. We have to analyze all this context, both in the country and worldwide, to verify what the nomenclature will be. The WHO (World Health Organization) did not declare it as a pandemic, but this is still a public health emergency, because cases are on the rise.

What has the Health Department been doing to prevent the spread of the disease?

Since we started to observe the increase in cases outside the country, mainly after the detection in São Paulo, where the first was registered, we started to prepare, together with other technical areas of the Epidemiological Surveillance Directorate, a technical note to guide professionals in regarding possible cases. We describe the virus, the mode of transmission, the incubation period, the possible clinical presentations of the disease known so far, in addition to some issues related to clinical management and guidance to the individual — flow of care in the network (public health) and home isolation. After that period, we prepared a contingency plan, which is on the Health Department’s website, with slightly broader guidelines. As new cases emerge, in Brazil and in the world, we also advance in the description and in the (studies of) data from the literature, such as the forms of clinical presentation. This favors our guidelines in relation to management. We have made, with Ascom (communication department of the folder), general recommendations to the population in relation to the clinical picture, when to suspect, when to seek the health service. And also about prevention, for those who are infected, with injuries and who transmit the disease, advising on the appropriate isolation period. For people who have not contracted the disease, (we advise) on the possible means of transmission.

Is the monkeypox virus more transmissible than covid-19?

It is less transmissible. Although it also has respiratory transmission, (monkeypox) is not transmitted by aerosols. It can be transmitted by droplets, but we have observed that there is an Rt (relative to the transmission rate), in all places with registered cases, much lower than that of Sars-CoV-2 (the virus that causes covid-19).

What is the difference between droplets and aerosols?

Droplets are those particles of saliva eliminated when talking, talking, coughing. They can reach 1.5 meters or a maximum of 2 meters. And the aerosol is a smaller particle, which can be emitted, mainly, when the person has a cough or does some procedure that we call “aerosolant” (which leads to the emission of aerosols). It is a less heavy and smaller particle; therefore, the virus stays in the ambient air for a longer time.

What are the recommendations regarding patient isolation time?

The recommended isolation time is as long as the person has skin lesions. This closely follows the evolution of the disease. In general, the symptoms begin with a febrile phase, a classic picture. The person has a fever that lasts for a maximum of five days, and that may accompany nonspecific symptoms such as headache, back, muscle pain and enlarged lymph nodes. After three days, still with the fever, the second phase begins, that of skin rashes: lesions that confer greater transmissibility (of the disease). As long as there is some kind of injury, the individual has to be isolated. When there are few, they can disappear between 10 and 14 days. However, in cases of patients with more than one patient, a leave of absence of around three or four weeks is necessary, depending on the evolution of the skin lesions. They begin as blemishes, as if they were blemishes; then they saw a papule, a small lump; then a vesicle, as if they were a blister; they can turn into a pustule, which is when they become infected; and when they burst, they generate a wound, which ends up covered by a crust. Until the total healing and disappearance of this crust, the person must be isolated. Even though it is a disease that does not produce so many serious cases – we have much lower numbers of hospitalizations and deaths than those of covid-19 – monkeypox generates social, economic impact and great stigmatization, due to its appearance and the need to remove the individual from the activities.

What part of the fight against the advancement of cases is up to the public power and what part is up to the population?

The public authorities are responsible for the issue, mainly, of disclosing the means of transmission, the clinical picture and the impact that this disease can generate for each individual. It is very interesting that the population is aware of the modes of transmission: by respiratory droplets, by direct contact with skin lesions, with mucous membranes and with body fluids, which includes transmission through kissing and sexual intercourse. We have records of studies noting the detection of monkeypox virus in semen. So, people need to understand that, as it is a disease transmitted by these routes, the moment does not call for agglomerations, especially in closed environments. It is important to be aware of the use of face masks in closed and crowded environments; try to keep these places airy; sanitize hands and surfaces touched by many people… And when we talk about crowded places, we don’t just think about events, but public transport, classrooms, workplaces. All this of awareness, preparation of services and training of health workers is the responsibility of the government. Something important was the advance in terms of diagnosis. When Lacen (Central Public Health Laboratory of the Federal District) starts to process these exams locally, the result (disclosed in a faster way) helps a lot in the detection of the disease, to know the time that the individual will be isolated, and (in the identification de) others that are happening at the same time. Or even diseases that have a similar clinical picture. Regarding individuals, it is (necessary) to appropriate (information about) all these means of transmission, the clinical presentations and to know that, if there is a suspicious skin lesion or doubt, one should look for a health unit, in addition to wearing a mask. and (wear) clothing that covers the injuries. If you are infected, with suspected or confirmed disease, you must remain isolated to protect people. This feeling of collectivity has to be well touched upon. We saw that he failed in moments of the (pandemic of) covid-19, on the part of some people. But you have to think that, despite (monkeypox) being a disease that does not have a high lethality or high rates of hospitalization, it has complications. Mainly for immunosuppressed people, children or those with difficulties in accessing health services.

What attitudes adopted in the covid-19 pandemic should be maintained at this time?

In relation to covid-19, monkeypox, other viruses of respiratory transmission and microorganisms, what we call individual risk management is very important. Although we have many issues that depend on the public power, it is interesting for the population to be well informed of what they can do and how to prevent them. Although masks are no longer mandatory, it is interesting to assess risk management. If you are going to get on public transport with agglomerations, it is recommended to wear a mask, sanitize your hands and surfaces with 70% alcohol or another suitable product. Try, when possible, to keep a minimum distance between people, in schools, offices, corporations. Try to avoid crowded events. And an important issue is the conscience of the individual. (monkeypox) is a disease with visible damage. If I have one, even if it is not visible, I must be aware that I need to isolate myself, despite all the damage that this can cause, to prevent the virus from spreading and reaching populations at risk, to whom it can develop serious forms ( of the disease). Even though monkeypox has a very low fatality rate, it (the chance of death) does exist. Although hospitalizations are few, they do exist. There needs to be this collective awareness. Many of the habits (now) are similar (to those at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic): wearing masks in closed or crowded places, cleaning surfaces, frequent hand washing and distancing, when possible. And (it is important) to evaluate the issue of sexual exposure, especially those who do not have a steady partnership: try to reduce the number of partners and be aware, at this moment, of a possible restriction of contacts. We know that this type of demand is very difficult to make, because each individual has autonomy, but we understand that, at least for a period, it is interesting to protect yourself, because it is a disease that can also be transmitted through sexual activity, both by skin-to-skin contact and by fluids.