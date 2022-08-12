Monthly inflation makes food more expensive in July; amazing tips to save

Ensuring the basics at the table is more difficult. The preview of monthly inflation, measured by the Extended Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), showed that a set of retail products and services became more expensive in July. Papaya, milk, cucumber, watermelon and passion fruit were the most impacted by the rise in food prices.

By the result of the IPCA, the consumer pays up to 15.76% more for the items compared to the month of June. With so many raises, what every Brazilian asks is if they can pay any less at the supermarket.

monthly inflation

Monthly inflation is really scary. With so many increases, it has become difficult to get a good savings, but luckily there are some strategies that can help. As they are considered essential foods, consumers need to keep in mind what part of their monthly income will be used to buy food.

Knowing how much the family spends is a good start to saving and organizing shopping. With this information, the search becomes for items that can be replaced by others more into account. For example: the possibility of switching brands.

To mitigate monthly inflation, another tip is to look for supermarket apps where consumers are used to shopping. They make daily alerts with promotions that can yield good savings at the end of the month.

In this way, it becomes possible to save the time that would be spent from one market to another and also save fuel. For many families, the weekly purchase of food is another way of save money. In addition to taking advantage of the week’s discounts, the individual avoids wasting food.

The savings may seem small, but when considering the accumulated amount of each month, it will certainly make a big difference in the consumer’s pocket. To give you an idea, in the last three months alone, foodstuffs recorded an increase of 11.42%. Some essential items such as beans were on average 30% more expensive.