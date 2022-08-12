Moraes’ bow to Bolsonaro is a mess – 08/11/2022

No one should commit the same foolishness twice. First out of common sense. Second, because the possibility of choosing alternative nonsense is very large. But Alexandre de Moraes shrugged his shoulders at common sense. In order to assume the presidency of the TSE, next Tuesday, the minister went to Planalto to deliver to Bolsonaro the invitation to the inauguration ceremony. He committed the same rashness a second time.

Moraes took office as vice president at the end of February. He went to Planalto at the time together with Edson Fachin, who assumed the presidency of the Court. Invited, Bolsonaro ignored the inauguration of the disaffected duo. He claimed he had other commitments. And he continued beating polls and magistrates. This time, Moraes received a warning from Planalto that the captain’s attitude would be different. He ran to the presidential office in the company of his deputy, minister Ricardo Lewandowski.

Moraes is the rapporteur of three of the five cases that Bolsonaro responds to in the Federal Supreme Court. Among them the survey on fake news. Hours before welcoming his tormentor, the president had addressed an agribusiness audience. As usual, he attacked the electoral system and magistrates. At one point, he recommended the audience to buy weapons. “We don’t want to be a wolf, but we don’t want to be a lamb of two or three,” he said, referring to Moraes, Fachin and Luis Roberto Barroso.

Bolsonaro declared that “freedom has no limits.” He was emphatic: “There is no fake news chat”. It is alleged that Moraes decided to personally deliver an invitation that could be sent by messenger as a matter of institutional respect. A judge who treats with such deference a president who has already called him a “scoundrel” and thinks he has a license to lie confuses institutionality with mess.

When the bows occur at a time when the president’s aides spread the version according to which the TSE, now under new administration, would be willing to accept some suggestion from the Armed Forces to improve electronic voting machines, the mess takes on an air of capitulation.