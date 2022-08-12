Moto X30 Pro is the first phone with a 200 MP camera

Motorola announced this Thursday (11) the Moto X30 Pro, the first cell phone on the market with a 200 MP camera. Soon after postponing the device’s announcement event, which would take place at the beginning of the month, the company launched alongside the foldable Razr 2022 It’s from Moto S30 Proa premium intermediary.

In the Moto X30 Pro, which arrives only in China in this release, the manufacturer uses an HP1 Isocell sensor developed by Samsung last year. The cell phone doesn’t skimp on the technical data either: it brings the chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8GB or 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) and 128GB, 256GB or 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage options. These are the suggested prices for the local market:

8GB + 128GB : 3699 yuan, or about BRL 2,800

: 3699 yuan, or about BRL 2,800 12 + 256 GB : 4199 yuan, or about BRL 3,100

: 4199 yuan, or about BRL 3,100 12 + 256 GB: 4499 yuan, or about BRL 3,400

Available in black and white with a matte appearance, the cell phone 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate resolution, 1500 Hz touch sample rate and HDR10+. The device’s screen is also slightly curved at the corners, a feature that has been less and less common in competitors. Protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ glass, the back has a set of sensors in a more square and protruding area.

The device’s battery has a capacity of 4,610 mAh and has fast charging (GaN) of 125W wired, which according to the brand is able to charge 50% power in about 7 minutes, or 100% in about 19 minutes. Its wireless charging reaches up to 50W, with 10W reverse wireless charging.

The 200 MP camera

In cameras, perhaps, that’s where the Moto X30 Pro excels even more. The main sensor of the device has 200 MP resolution, being the world’s first commercial cell phone with such a sensor. To generate the images, it does a combination of pixels (pixel binning) that joins 16 of them into one, resulting in 12.5 MP (2.56 μm) images..

This gigantic sensor also features optical image stabilization (OIS) and can record videos in up to 8K at 30fps. The camera set also features a 50 MP ultrawide sensor, which can still be used for macro photography. The third camera on the back is 12 MP and is a 2x zoom telephoto. On the front, the device has a 60 MP sensor positioned in a hole in the upper area of ​​the screen.

Among other technologies embedded in the X30 Pro, there are stereo sound outputs with support for Doldy Atmos and a new cooling system that promises to keep the device running stable. It also has 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E and an under-screen fingerprint reader.