Mourão asks for correction of the candidacy record to appear as ‘indigenous’, not ‘white’ | Elections 2022

In 2018, when he registered as a candidate for vice president on the ticket of Jair Bolsonaro, Mourão had declared himself indigenous. Now, as a candidate for senator, he initially submitted the color/race information “white” (see in the images below).
Mourão’s electoral lawyer, Renata d’Avila Gitaí, says that the change was due to a “mistake”. The vice president, says Renata, “understands that his origins and his color identify him in this way, and the way in which it was filled is a mistake”.
Earlier this Thursday, Hamilton Mourão had explained the change as a “filling error”.
“I am of Indian descent, and I am very proud. It is stamped on my face and on my skin, regardless of any bureaucratic form”, said the vice president of the Republic and candidate on a social network.
In addition to racial self-declaration, Mourão’s urn name was also registered differently compared to 2018. At that time, the politician was identified as “General Mourão” on the urn. For 2022, the patent has disappeared, and the name on the urn will just be “Hamilton Mourão”.
Check out, below, Mourão’s candidacy records in 2018 and 2022 (not yet corrected by the Electoral Justice):
Registration of Mourão’s candidacy in the 2018 election — Photo: Reproduction/TSE
Registration of Mourão’s candidacy in the TSE for the 2022 election — Photo: Reproduction/TSE
Born in Porto Alegre, Mourão declared R$ 1.14 million to the Federal Court. He is part of the coalition between Republicans, PL, PROS and Patriot.
*under the guidance of Mateus Rodrigues