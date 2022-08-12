MRV (MRVE3) says businesses in Brazil suffer from cost inflation; stocks tumble 11% after balance sheet

While MRV’s North American operations (MRVE3), which began to be developed in 2020, are doing well, the business in Brazil is sluggish. “It is the division that is suffering the most. Inflation brutally affected our operation. We passed the price much slower than the inflation of approximately 30% from the beginning of 2020 until now”, Rafael Menin, CEO of MRV, told analysts today during an earnings conference call, about the performance of operations in Brazil.

Not by chance, MRV shares are among the lowest in the trading session, closing down 11%, at R$10.11, in the session after releasing its second quarter results. Still on Brazil, where the company has grown and developed in recent years, Menin made a “mea culpa”: “We could have been quicker in raising prices”.

According to the executive, in 2020 the company was very commercially aggressive in the Brazilian market. “Last year we already observed that inflation would come strong. We could have been more aggressive in passing through the price. We passed on prices much slower than inflation. So we are seeing gross margin below 20%,” he pointed out.

As reported by the company, gross margin in the development segment (which is the operation of the affordable housing segment in Brazil) dropped from 30.4% in 2019 to 18.9% in 2Q22. “It’s a ridiculously low number,” Menin acknowledged.

MRV and price pass-throughs

The CEO stated on the conference call that in recent months the speed of price transfers has increased, but that pressured margin will continue to appear in the next balance sheets.

“The gross margin of new sales we see recovering from month to month. We estimate that we will no longer have 30% inflation. Inflation will settle down. We see some slightly more favorable supply negotiation,” she highlighted.

Menin also says that the company works with a gross margin of new sales at the level of 30%. “In the second half of the year, we will have a much higher volume of launches. These launches will come with healthier gross margins,” he pointed out.

Green and Yellow House

MRV also reported that in the first half of this year, the average ticket for sales to the Casa Verde e Amarela Program was 11.06%, against the National Construction Cost Index (INCC) accumulated in the period of 7.53%.

Regarding the recent changes to Casa Verde and Amarela, the company stated that they will be fully captured in 4Q22. MRV claims to have captured some of the program changes in July. According to the construction company, the changes will be important accelerators in the company’s margin recovery process.

Eduardo Fischer, co-president of MRV (MRVE3), also commented on the pressure of costs. According to him, the workers’ agreement “has been heavy on account of inflation”, especially in São Paulo.

“We put that in the last budgets. And, at the same time, what has had an impact in the last 18 months, which is the line of materials, we see stability and some declines”, commented Fischer.

The MRV executive said that the prices of steel and concrete, important construction inputs, stabilized, and that of PVC and copper and cabling-related inputs, fell in price.

“That must remain. We are well protected on the margins of new sales due to inflation”, she concluded.

Analysis of results

XP analysts pointed out that MRV’s results were weak, hampered by gross margin compression and equity swap.

“Gross margin reached lower-than-expected levels of 19.4% (-6.0 pp yoy and -0.4 pp on a quarterly basis), hampered by costs under pressure, despite the reasonable increase in the average price per unit in the quarter. . As a result, net income was lower than expected by R$ 58 million, negatively impacted by equity swap operations”, commented XP Investimentos, in a report.

Bradesco BBI points out that the gross margin of new sales of 25% still does not reflect the improvement in the conditions of the Casa Verde e Amarela (CVA) program, therefore, the evolution of this indicator should be the main point to be observed in 2H22, together with with the long-awaited injection of capital into Resia.

Bradesco BBI comments that MRV remains among its preferred names in the sector. In this way, it maintains an outperform (performance above the market average, equivalent to the purchase) and a target price of BRL 17 compared to the closing price on Wednesday (10) of BRL 11.36, implying an upside potential of 49.6% .

