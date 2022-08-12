Musk Could Launch His Social Network If Twitter Purchase Fails

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk, who recently sold Tesla shares for nearly $7 billion to pay off Twitter, has revealed he might create his own social network if the purchase doesn’t go well.

The announcement was made informally, in response to a person who asked, on Twitter, what Musk would do if his plans end up not materializing.

The founder of Tesla and SpaceX only responded with an enigmatic website: x.com. Possibly, this would be the name of a competing platform, under its own rules, which he has already threatened to create several times.

What is X.com?

According to the American website Yahoo! Finance, Musk bought this domain from PayPal, the company of which he was once the CEO, in 2017.

Elon Musk holding an X.com digital bank card, back when he was CEO of PayPal Image: Reproduction

OX.with was created in 1999 as an online bank, before being merged with PayPal in 2000; 17 years later, Musk declared that it had “great sentimental value” and could be an umbrella domain for his other ventures.

Currently, when entering the page, only a minimalist typed “x” appears in the upper left corner, on a white background.

Image: Reproduction

Understand the beef between Musk and Twitter

The telenovela of the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk began in early April of this year, and seemed to have ended in July, when the businessman announced that he had given up on the acquisition. Now both parties are fighting in court for their rights.

purchase of shares

On April 4, Musk revealed in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that he had acquired at least 73.5 million shares of Twitter. The social network even announced that the billionaire would be part of the company’s board of directors, but he declined the position.

The ofert

Musk has offered to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share (R$275.06 at the current conversion), in a proposal revealed on April 14 in a document sent to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Initially, Twitter resisted, but the social network’s board eventually relented and, on April 25, announced a definitive purchase agreement.

the funds

On April 29, the US Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Musk sold Tesla shares for about $8.4 billion. On May 5, the executive also claimed to have raised US$ 7.14 billion (R$ 36.37 billion) in financing from investors.

Now, on August 9, Musk has sold more Tesla shares, raising another $6.9 billion.

the doubts

Musk announced on May 13 that he was canceling the offer due to the number of fake Twitter profiles, causing the group’s share price to drop by 20%. Sometime later, he declared that he was still “committed” to buying the company.

On June 6, the South African businessman withdrew the offer again, claiming the social network was “actively” resisting his requests for information about spam bots and fake accounts. Twitter has categorically denied the allegations.

the giving up

On July 8, the Tesla boss reported that he was canceling the deal with Twitter due to “false and misleading” information about the company. In response, the social network’s board of directors announced a lawsuit to make him comply with the terms of the agreement.

Four days later, Twitter filed a lawsuit in a corporate law court in the state of Delaware, arguing that Elon Musk’s strategy is a “model of hypocrisy” and “bad faith”.