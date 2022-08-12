Mussi says his mother was expelled from the hospital after photographing him in a coma

Four and a half months after the car accident that almost took his life, Rodrigo Mussi spoke about the moments before the tragedy and also when he woke up from the coma. “I woke up, looked at myself in the mirror, shocked myself and started crying looking at myself. It was very strong,” he said.

The ex-BBB22 also told details of his childhood, the fights with his mother, the times he was beaten by his father and even the moment he died in his arms.

During the interview Rodrigo also revealed that he was extorted by his own mother when he left Big Brother Brasil: “I had a message from my mother. She asked me for 50 thousand reais and I said never talk to me again”

The influencer also revealed that his mother even photographed him in a coma when she visited him in the hospital: “My mother took a picture. I was in a coma and the cameras caught and the security told her to delete the photo.”

Watch the full interview at the link: