My cycle of acting in soap operas is already closed

After participating in 14 soap operas on TV Globo, Bruno Gagliasso, 40, says he no longer sees himself acting in this model of teledramaturgy product. The actor, who left the station in 2019 and soon signed with Netflix, told in an interview with this column of splashduring the Grand Prix of Cinema, in Rio, which has another career focus.

“I don’t think I can even go back to soap operas now. My schedule is all set. I have films to release, series. I won’t be doing a soap opera anytime soon, and I think everything has a cycle. and I have a lot of affection, it was part of my construction as an actor and a human being, but now I feel that I’m much more focused on cinema”, says

In September, Bruno Gagliasso debuts in “Santo”, a Netflix production recorded between Spain and Brazil. The actor explains that his character in the series was one of the most difficult of his career.

“It’s a series that has action, suspense and horror. It was made with great care and took a long time to make precisely because it should move people. I always say that the two most intense character preparations I’ve ever had were in ‘Marighella. ‘ and in this ‘Saint’ series”.

Despite the difficulty, Bruno says that the Spanish language was not a problem: “My character is Brazilian, he speaks Portuguese, and I’ve also lived in Argentina for a year, it’s another Spanish, but I didn’t have any difficulties to act together.”

‘I feel tired and stronger’

Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank at the Cinema Grand Prix Image: Marcelo Sá Barretto / Agnews

Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank went through a recent episode of racism with their children on a trip to Portugal. As soon as they arrived on the red carpet of the film awards, the couple’s press office asked journalists not to be asked questions about the episode. Everyone respected.

The actor spoke about politics and the current moment of polarization that we are experiencing, especially in an election year. He pointed out:

I feel tired, but it’s part of it. At the same time, I feel stronger. It’s the episodes we go through that make us stronger.

Bruno also highlighted that art is also his way of protesting: