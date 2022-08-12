Nasal decongestant use can cause heart problems and even stroke

Otorhinolaryngologist Flávia Gomes says that decongestants are only indicated in specific cases



Nasal decongestants are part of the daily life of many Brazilians, especially those who have sinusitis, rhinitis and other common allergies.

Although the drug seems to be a harmless solution for clearing the nose, doctors warn that indiscriminate use can lead to several health complications, such as tachycardia, increased blood pressure and even stroke.

The president of the Association of Otorhinolaryngology and Cervico-Facial Surgery of Espírito Santo (Assorles), Christiane Helmer, explains how the decongestant works in the region of the nostrils.

“The initial action is vasoconstriction, that is, it reduces the size of the nasal turbinates. It ‘withers the flesh of the nose’, thus facilitating breathing”.

However, after this primary action, the nasal structures known as turbinates swell up again and cause a “rebound” effect, according to Helmer.

“The cornets are increasing in size again. With constant use, the nose gets clogged faster and faster, inducing more and more frequent use and at shorter intervals for symptom relief,” she explained.

According to otorhinolaryngologist Flávia Gomes de Freitas, this indiscriminate use of the drug can bring a series of health problems, especially cardiovascular risks.

“The decongestant is easily absorbed by the nasal mucosa. Constant use leads to injuries in this structure and opens space for the emergence of problems such as tachycardia, hypertension and even stroke”, he warned.

The doctor says that decongestants are only indicated in specific cases. “We recommend the use in the nasal postoperative period, for a period of 5 to 7 days, or when congestion is excessive, but never exceeding ten days of use”.

Otolaryngologist Bruno Caliman warns of other dangers of the drug. “In addition to cardiovascular risks, decongestants cause nasal dryness, loss of smell, drug rhinitis, crusting in the nose and perforation of the nasal septum.”

Medical prescription: bill



Sale is made without a prescription

Health risks

– The Brazilian Association of Otorhinolaryngology and Cervico-Facial Surgery (ABORL-CCF) issued an alert about the use of nasal decongestants.

– The main problems are addiction, anxiety, intoxication, glaucoma, heart problems such as stroke, tachycardia and hypertension, in addition to changes in the nervous system.

– Another risk of use is delaying the diagnosis of the real problem that causes nasal obstruction.

– Today, the product can be found in any pharmacy, without the need for a prescription.

law to compel revenue

– What does the proposal say?

– The Bill (PL) 1478/21, authored by federal deputy Dr. Zacharias Calil, defends that nasal decongestants be sold only with the indication of a medical prescription.

– In legal terms, the project establishes that medicines that contain substances with vasoconstrictor action for nasal use are subject to special sanitary control.

– The justification of the author of the Bill is to control excessive self-medication, which can bring several health risks.

Procedure

– The project is being finalized and has already been approved by the Social Security and Family committees of the Chamber of Deputies.

– The rapporteur was Carmen Zanotto.

– Now, the PL is analyzed by the Constitution and Justice and Citizenship Commission (CCJ).

– With the approval in the committees, the project goes to the Senate without having to go through the Plenary. That just doesn’t happen if 52 deputies appeal the decision.

– A bill becomes law with the approval of the majority of voters (simple majority), provided that the absolute majority of deputies is present in the Plenary (257).

– PROJECTS approved in both Houses (House and Senate) are sent to the President of the Republic for sanction.

– The president has 15 working days to sanction or veto. The veto can be total or partial. All vetoes must be voted on by Congress.

– To override a veto, an absolute majority of deputies (257) and senators (41) is required.

Source: Câmara de Notícias Agency and experts consulted.