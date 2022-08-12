Needing to sell players, Barcelona can release Aubameyang to English giant

Barcelona are looking forward to starting another season. However, before the ball rolls, the club needs to resolve a pending issue: register the players signed in this window. Barça is in the crosshairs of La Liga’s financial fair play. To enroll the reinforcements you need to reduce the total salary of the team. That’s why the club rushes to renegotiate contracts or sell players. In this, who can leave the club is Aubameyang.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the name of Aubameyang is in the sights of Chelsea, from England. So far, however, no formal proposal has been presented.

Aubameyang has performed in England. Before moving to Barça, he played a few seasons at Arsenal. However, the passage through Emirates was marked by ups and downs.

Hired with some suspicion by Barcelona, ​​Aubameyang stood out under Xavi Hernández to the point of being speculated at Chelsea.

Auba numbers

In the only season, so far, with the shirt of Barcelona, ​​Aubameyang played 23 matches for the club. He scored 13 goals and distributed an assist.