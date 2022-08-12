Net income drops 0.8% to R$1.092 billion in 2Q22 – Money Times

B3-Stock Exchange B3SA3 2t22 profit balance sheet
Tough times: B3, owner of the Brazilian stock exchange, saw profit decline in the second quarter (Image: Linkedin/Disclosure)

O net profit consolidated of B3 (B3SA3), the owner of Brazilian stock exchangedropped 0.8% in the second trimester, compared to the same period last year, and totaled R$ 1.092 billion. The net margin dropped from 49.4% to 48.7%.

The company’s performance was harmed from the first line onwards. Net revenue fell 7.3% in the annual comparison, totaling R$ 2.241 billion. At the same time, operating expenses rose 12.4% to R$842.5 million.

As a result, operating profit, before financial results, dropped 16.1% to R$1.4 billion, leading to a deterioration of 659 basis points to 62.4%.

B3 suffers from negative financial result

B3 also took a hit in financial operations. The net financial result was a deficit of R$15.256 million, reversing the positive balance of R$132.1 million in the same period last year.

The great villain of this account was the 228.2% jump in financial expenses, which went from R$125.3 million to R$411.1 million. The company also reported losses with exchange variations of R$ 55 million, compared to gains of R$ 77.5 million last year.

This made B3 reach earnings before taxes and contributions of BRL 1.384 billion. The figure is 23.2% lower than the comparison.

The last line of the balance sheet, however, was helped by the 52% lower amount of Income Tax, which dropped from R$608.4 million to R$292.1 million.

Another fact that may displease the market is the 10% drop in recurring EBITDA, to R$1.67 billion. As a result, the recurring EBITDA margin dropped from 80.9% to 74.4%.

See B3’s second quarter results report, released this Thursday (11).

