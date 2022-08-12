Neymar flees from controversy and changes his eye on the World Cup

The time is coming. Exactly 100 days from now 2022 World Cup will officially start in Qatar. And the great hope of Brazilian football is in Neymar. Close to becoming the greatest scorer in the history of the Selectionshirt 10 started the 2022/23 season in great shape by Paris Saint-Germain.

After going through ups and downs in recent years, with some controversies in his career, the PSG player seems to be more focused than ever to reach the World Cup in full physical and technical shape. The tournament in Qatar, by the way, could be the player’s last for the Brazilian national team..

Neymar’s season in 2021/22 was not the best. With a serious ankle injury, the number 10 came away from the pitch for more than two months, which hampered his performance. In all, the Brazilian made just 28 appearances, with 13 goals and eight assists.

Neymar was sidelined from the pitch between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 (Photo: JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)

AWAY FROM CONTROVERSIES

Recently, Neymar’s future has become the big issue in the ball market. With the renewal of Mbappé’s contract and a greater influence of the French striker within the club, the figure of Neymar became the subject of speculation.

According to the French press, Paris Saint-Germain would have put Neymar as a name to be negotiated in the transfer window, in addition to the negative rumors about his relationship with Mbappé.

The shirt number 10 of the Brazilian team, however, had a unique posture amidst the rumors. Neymar did not express himself on his social networks on the subject and returned early to carry out the pre-season with PSG, training and participating in the team’s friendlies in Japan.

FOCUS ON THE WORLD CUP

On several occasions, Neymar has already made it clear that his main objective this year is the sixth world championship. Whether in an interview, in social media posts or in conversations. In May, during a live with midfielder Diego Ribas, from Flamengo, the team’s number 10 commented on the topic.

– My biggest dream now this year has nothing but the World Cup. I really wanted to win the Champions League with PSG this year, but unfortunately (the dream) was postponed. I hope that 2022 ends with (the title) the World Cup, that’s what I’m preparing for, not only physically, but mentally, so that everything can go right in the Cup – said Neymar, who added:

– I’m going to give my life, I’m preparing so much for this, because it’s a unique moment. I played two Cups, I know how it works, it goes by very quickly. If you’re not 100% prepared, the opportunity goes away. I don’t want to miss this opportunity in this World Cup.

Neymar has the World Cup as the biggest focus of his career

(Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF)

Last July, Neymar made an encouraging statement for Brazilian fans. During a live on his channel where he watched highlights of his career, the team’s number 10 squandered confidence and made a promise.

– This season will go into everything, just kick it. Go Go. I’m feeling. You know when you’re feeling good. Go kick in the Cup, goal. Left kick, goal. Header, goal. I’m fine in my head. I trained on vacation,” he said.

PROMISING START

Neymar’s start to the season is encouraging. After doing well in friendlies, with two goals in three games, the player was praised by coach Christophe Galtier. In official matches, the numbers are even better: two games, three goals and three assists.

In their first official game, Neymar led PSG to the French Super Cup title against Nantes. The Brazilian scored a great goal from a free-kick, another from a penalty and was the best player in the decision, receiving a score of 9.1 on SofaScore.

In the first round of Ligue 1, the PSG ran over Clermont Foot 5-0, away from home, with another show from Neymar. The Brazilian provided three assists and scored a goal in the Parisian team’s victory and was once again named the best player on the field.

Now, in the final stretch of preparation, the biggest name in Brazilian football today wants to continue the good moment to reach the tournament in Qatar in a position to bring home the title that hasn’t come for 20 years.

