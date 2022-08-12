Nora de Tarcísio Meira remembers a year since the death of the actor and exposes drama

Mocita Fagundes, wife of actor Tarcisio Filhoused social networks this Friday (12) and paid tribute to his father-in-law, the late Tarcísio Meira, who died a year agovictim of complications caused by Covid-19.

Through Instagram, the publicist paid a long tribute to the actor, and opened her heart as she described the drama her family had faced since her loss.. “Tarcision. I don’t want to save that date. Death anniversary is not celebrated. But year 1 is inevitable, so forgive me… because a year ago we lived one of the saddest days of our lives. All of us who loved you so much…we are plunged into a nightmare”started.

sincere, Tarcísio Meira’s daughter-in-law lamented the suffering of her mother-in-law, Glória Menezeswithout the presence of her husband, to whom she was married for 59 years. “I wanted to hold Tarcisinho in my arms, I wanted not to see Glória suffering so much… but at that moment only pain was present. We are still learning to live without you. It’s not easy to live without your very generous smile, without your stories told at the foot of the table, without your lucidity, without your loving look, without everything. We lost everything”she said.

“An immense kiss the size of the “artists’ heaven” that you inhabit today. Not a day goes by that I don’t thank you for the privilege it was – to have been able to live with you and be part of your affections. Thank you dear. Thank you Tarciso. Until one day”concluded Mocita, in an excerpt from the long tribute text.

