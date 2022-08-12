North Korea’s Kim Jong-un’s Sister Says Leader Worked Even With Fever, Audience of Civil Servants Weeps Emotional | World

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, gave a speech on Wednesday in which she insinuated that he had Covid-19 but continued to work — the audience listening to her, formed by government officials, cried while she spoke of her brother’s illness.

“Although he was seriously ill, with a high fever, he couldn’t lie down for a moment, because he thought about the people he needs to care for until the end of the war against the epidemic,” she said. The speech was broadcast on North Korean state television.

‘It’s the pamphlets’ fault’

She did not describe her brother’s infection in detail. In the speech, she blamed South Korea for the outbreak of Covid-19 infection in North Korea — according to her, pamphlets that South Koreans dropped in the border region caused the infections.

For years, people who have fled the country and anti-regime activists have used balloons to drop leaflets against the government of Kim Jong-un’s regime on the North Korean territory (eventually they also send medicine, food and other items). This practice had been banned in South Korea in 2020, but has been re-allowed by the new South Korean government.

Video about Covid-19 in North Korea — Photo: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Yo-jong, Jong-un’s sister, criticized South Korea’s new government and described the neighboring country as the “main enemy, invariably”. She is annoyed that the new South Korean president, Yoon Suk-yeol, has released the balloons with flyers.

“We can no longer ignore the uninterrupted flow of garbage from South Korea,” she said, threatening to “eliminate” the South Korean authorities.

“Our response must be deadly retaliation,” she said.

The televised speech was meant for North Korea’s rulers to declare victory in the fight against the coronavirus and, at the same time, swear that there will be deadly retaliation against enemies in the south.

The government ended the restriction measures that had been imposed in May.

North Korea must maintain a “steel” anti-epidemic barrier and step up its work against the epidemic until the “global health crisis” ends, the North’s KCNA news agency reported on Thursday.

North Korea has never confirmed how many people have caught Covid-19 — apparently, the country does not have the means to test.

There were daily reports of the number of patients with fever, a count that rose to about 4.77 million, but there have been no new cases since July 29.

Kim and her sister gave a speech at a meeting where there were thousands of public officials unmasked and indoors.