Oi (OIBR3) goes from profit to loss of R$321 million in 2Q22 – Money Times

THE Hey (OIBR3;OIBR4) ended the second quarter of the year with a consolidated net loss attributed to controlling shareholders of R$ 321 million, according to the report released this Thursday (11).

The result represents a reversal of profit in relation to the numbers reported in the same period last year, when the company showed gains of R$ 1.13 billion.

In relation to the first quarter of 2022, Oi also reversed the profit of R$ 1.78 billion.

According to Oi, the negative result reflects a net financial result, also negative, of R$3.13 billion, in addition to an income tax expense of R$4.72 billion.

Both quarter and year-over-year, the increase in financial expenses is mainly explained by the negative impact of currency depreciation in the second quarter of 2022, the company added.

Net revenue totaled BRL 2.77 billion between April and June this year, down 36.9% year-on-year.

Net revenue from Brazilian operations totaled R$2.74 billion, down 36.8% from the same period last year. This reduction was due to the conclusion of the disposals of UPI Ativos Móveis and V.tal.

Net revenue from continuing operations in Brazil totaled R$2.23 billion, up 1% year-on-year.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) fell 69.8% compared to last year, to R$ 388 million.

Oi reached an Ebitda margin of 14%, a decrease of 15.2 percentage points over the second quarter of 2021.

The company’s net debt shrank 37.3%, from BRL 25.7 billion in the second quarter of last year to BRL 16.1 billion between April and June 2022. In relation to the first quarter of this year, there was a contraction of 48.7%.

With the conclusion of the main planned operations, such as the sale of UPI Ativos Móveis and UPI InfraCo, which were under negotiation, the proceeds from these transactions were used to amortize debts.

At the end of the second quarter of this year, Oi had cash on hand of R$5.03 billion, an amount 47.1% higher than in 2021.

Join the Money Times group on Telegram!

You access the news in real time and can still participate in discussions related to the main topics in Brazil and the world. Join our group on Telegram now!