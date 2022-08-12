Oi (OIBR3) reverses profit and has a loss of R$321 million in the second quarter of 2022

Telephone operator Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) recorded a loss of BRL 321 million in the second quarter of 2022, reversing a profit of BRL 1.139 billion in 2Q21 and BRL 1.782 billion in 1Q22, the company said on Thursday ( 11).

Routine earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$384 million, down 69.8% in one year and 68.5% compared to 1Q22. The routine Ebitda margin was 14.0% in 2Q22, compared to 29.3% in 2Q21 and 27.8% in 1Q21.

Net revenue totaled R$ 2.770 billion, a drop of 36.9% in one year and a retraction of 37.3% compared to the 1st quarter.

Net revenue from Brazilian operations totaled R$2.740 billion, down 37.5% from 1Q22 and 36.8% from the same period of the previous year. “This reduction was due to the conclusion of the disposals of UPI Ativos Móveis and V.tal”, explains Oi.

Net revenue from continuing operations in Brazil, in turn, totaled R$2,237 million, up 5.3% over 1Q22 and 1.0% over 2Q21.

Oi invested R$ 388 million between April and June this year, a 79.5% decrease compared to the same period last year.

The operator’s available cash ended the second quarter at R$5.031 billion, an increase of 47.1% over the same period in 2021.

Net debt totaled BRL 16.123 billion at the end of 2Q22, compared to BRL 25.695 billion in 2Q21 and BRL 31.420 billion in 1Q22.

