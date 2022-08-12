OnlyFans muse is found stabbed to death in her apartment

Anastasia Grishman, also known as ‘grshmn’, was found dead in her apartment in St. Petersburg, Russia, last Wednesday (10). The influencer became well known for her adult content on the site. OnlyFans.

According to information released by police, Grishman was found in the bathtub with six stab wounds on her neck. The report says that the police raided the model’s apartment after friends suspected that some tragedy had happened.

Anastasia Grishman been more than a week without sharing content online. Also, friends haven’t been able to get in touch with the influencer for days.

At the moment, there is not much information about the case, but, Dmitry Chernyshov, the model’s boyfriend, is the main suspect and would have already confessed the crime to the authorities. Chernushov had convictions for theft and evasion of military service.

Who was Anastasia Grishman?

Anastasia Grishman was known on social media as ‘grshmn’, an abbreviation of her given name. Her content was viewed millions of times on TikToka platform that has gained more than 35 million followers in the last 30 days.

Grishman also produced content for the onlyfans and pornhub with the help of her boyfriend, who also participated in some videos. The model was also organized to handle the routine of work as a tattoo artist as well.

After the announcement of her death, numerous fake accounts were created in the model’s name. Her official Instagram account is unavailable.

