Oxford study reveals the best remedy for sleep problems

According to the Brazilian Sleep Association (ABS), 73 million Brazilians suffer from insomnia. Treatment varies, and may involve only routine changes, such as regular bedtime, or, in more severe cases, the help of medication properly prescribed by a doctor.

However, while necessary, they do not always mean an end to the problem. That’s because many drugs available today bring serious side effects, such as addiction or even a long-term worsening of sleep.

This reality demands new alternatives, which make up the so-called new generation of insomnia treatment. One of the most promising drugs is lemborexant, sold under the trade name of Dayvigo in the United States, approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the country’s regulatory agency, in 2019.

The drug was listed with the best profile of efficacy, acceptability and tolerability by a comprehensive review of studies on 36 drugs carried out over more than four decades. The work, by researchers at the University of Oxford, was published in the scientific journal The Lancet.

“It should be noted that lemborexant acts through a different pathway in the brain, the orexin (hypocretin) neurotransmitter system, a novel mechanism of action. More selective targeting of this pathway and orexin receptors could lead to better pharmacological treatments for insomnia.”

The medicine, which is a new alternative for people who suffer from the disorder, is also about to arrive in Brazil. Sought by GLOBO, the pharmaceutical company responsible for lemborexant, the Japanese company Eisai, said that the drug is already being analyzed by the National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil, Anvisa, since 2021, and may reach drugstores as early as next year.

“Data review is taking longer than anticipated due to the pandemic and the agency’s priority in reviewing and approving vaccines and drugs intended for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19. While we would like approval to be quicker, we understand the situation.” At the moment, we estimate that lemborexant will be approved in early 2023. Eisai has plans to make the drug available in the country during the next year”, says the pharmacist in charge and director of quality assurance at the Brazilian branch. from Eisai, Luiz Silva.

New generation is welcome

For neurologist Dalva Poyares, professor of sleep medicine at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), the arrival of the alternative on the market is welcome, since there is a large number of people suffering from the disease in the country.

“We have to expand our options. Insomnia is very prevalent in the population, so the more options for safe drugs, the better. And the new generation is indeed the hypocretin antagonists, these are evolving more and more. I currently have 10 patients in the United States using the drug, and the reports are of good tolerance, little residual effect in the morning and safe. So it actually seems to be a great option for insomnia for the medium term”, says Poyares.

Hypocretin antagonists, as the new drugs are classified, act through a system in the brain that is different from traditional drugs, explains neurologist Rosana Alves, a sleep specialist at Grupo Fleury.

“Hypocretin is a neurotransmitter whose main role is to maintain wakefulness and awakening. So blocking this neurotransmitter manages to increase and induce sleep. We will observe in the coming years how the drug will work better, but the effects are promising”, he says. the specialist, who is a member of the Brazilian Sleep Association (ABS).

Regarding the drugs most used today in Brazil, benzodiazepines, Dalva explains that they act in the opposite way. Instead of inhibiting wakefulness, they induce a neurotransmitter called GABA, which promotes a reduction in activity in the nervous system and consequent hypnotic effect.

Since they were discovered in the 1960s, they have become one of the best-selling drug categories and are also used to treat anxiety.

“However, benzodiazepines cause dependence and in the long term favor cognitive deficits. So it is dangerous, even more so in excessive amounts”, warns the doctor.

This is because, although they do have a good therapeutic effect to induce sleep, their use should not exceed four weeks, nor should they be carried out without medical supervision. In addition, when mixed with alcohol or ingested in excess, the drugs can cause respiratory arrest.

From the 1980s onwards, when these negative effects began to be reported, a movement of “deprescription” of medicines began, to reduce the number of dependent people. However, to date, the use of drugs is higher than recommended.

Part of these efforts were intensified with the arrival of Z drugs, drugs that also act on GABA, but are more specific because they target only one subunit of the neurotransmitter.

The profile is in fact more favorable – the Oxford review pointed to one of them, ezopiclone, as one of the options with the best results after lemborexant. However, in the long term, they can also cause dependence.

“One of the biggest concerns with these hypnotics is that the more potent and more specific, the greater the likelihood of adverse events, such as falls in the elderly, mental confusion and intolerance. Over time, the person may have even more difficulty sleeping”, explains Dalva. .

Medicines are necessary, but not first option

Therefore, Rosana, from ABS, reinforces that the treatment of insomnia is always prioritized with non-pharmacological measures. Medicines are effective and important, but they should not be the first alternative, and can only be taken with the guidance of specialists.

“Sleep hygiene techniques, such as regular sleep schedules, avoiding electronic devices before going to bed, not consuming energy drinks, among others, in addition to relaxation techniques and cognitive behavioral therapy are always the first bet to solve the problem” , says the neurologist.

She also explains that the arrival of lemborexant, although encouraging, should not be seen as a solution to the problem of insomnia.

“Every time we have a new drug, we have to be careful not to look like it’s miraculous. In most cases of insomnia, you need to identify the causes of it and avoid taking drugs for a long time. This new class of drugs looks promising. , but we need to wait over time”, says Rosana.

Experts explain that insomnia is characterized by sleep difficulties that lead to problems with memory, focus and concentration, daytime sleepiness and irritability, which brings personal and professional damages. In the long term, insomnia also increases the risk for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

There are factors, such as stressful situations at work or in the family, that can trigger insomnia, but there are genetic elements that lead to this predisposition to wakefulness, say neurologists.

One of the ways to identify if sleep problems could be a symptom of insomnia, and not just something temporary, is to monitor if they happen at least three times a week over a period of at least three months.

